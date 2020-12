Musicians spread Christmas cheer around Revelstoke on trailers and in the backs of trucks yesterday, Dec. 23. (Submitted/Noeline Mostert) Musicians spread Christmas cheer around Revelstoke on trailers and in the backs of trucks yesterday, Dec. 23. (Submitted/Noeline Mostert) Musicians spread Christmas cheer around Revelstoke on trailers and in the backs of trucks yesterday, Dec. 23. People came out in their yards to listen as they drove by. (Submitted/Noeline Mostert)

Did you see the Revy Jingle and Cheer drive by yesterday?

Share your photos of this event and other holiday activities you are up to! Send to jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com.

Happy Holidays!

