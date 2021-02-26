Illuminate Spirit Revelstoke Society said Revelstoke’s dark downtown core is unwelcoming. Lighting would make it more inviting and a point of interest. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Illuminate Spirit Revelstoke Society said Revelstoke’s dark downtown core is unwelcoming. Lighting would make it more inviting and a point of interest. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

New community group hopes to ‘light up’ Revelstoke

Illuminate Spirit Revelstoke Society aims to purchase decorative lights for the downtown core

A new community group plans to brighten and make downtown Revelstoke more vibrant with new lights.

The recently established Illuminate Spirit Revelstoke Society, made up of volunteers, aims to purchase commercial grade, decorative lights, which would be installed and wrapped around trees and fixtures downtown and at entry points to the city. The lights would be lit year round.

Illuminate Spirit Revelstoke Society said they would potentially follow a lighting design similar to the decorated trees in this photo. The trees are wrapped with lights with another flood light in the crown. Of particular interest is the warm yellow light in the centre. (Submitted)

The society said over the years there has been a slow deterioration for lighting in Revelstoke, resulting in an uninviting and drab downtown, particular during the winter months.

“We want to enhance downtown but not go over the top,” said society president, Mark Mckee.

Mckee was one of the driving forces behind the downtown revitalization program in the 1980s that sought to recapture and build upon the city’s Victorian architecture with fixing and painting store fronts, adding the bear statues, decorative lampposts, Rotary clock and covered bandstand.

He said the proposed lighting could be enhanced or changed for holidays. For example, on Canada Day the lights could be turned red and white.

Grizzly Plaza is cold, grey and empty in the winter, especially at Christmas when it should be alive with seasonal events and a place to gather, said the society.

Mckee said lighting downtown would hopefully bring more visitors to the main street, making people stay longer and encourage patronage to businesses and support the local economy.

The lights would be owned, maintained and installed by the city. The society aims to buy the lights and be involved with designs. The estimated cost to light 40 trees is roughly $60,000. Currently there are 23 trees in Grizzly Plaza.

The LED lights would be long lived (rated for 50,000 hours), require little power and low maintenance.

Mckee said technology has advanced significantly in recent years, making such projects cheaper and more feasible.

The society hopes to start installing lights later this year as part of the multi phase project. Eventually, the group would like to light buildings. The city said they aim to upgrade the power supply downtown to support the project.

The Revelstoke Chamber of Commerce has written a letter in support of the project. It said the lighting would help achieve an element of place making which would give visitors and residents a sense of belonging to the community.

“This supports the message of, ‘You’ve arrived. You are welcome here. Stay. Visit us again.’”

The Illuminate Spirit Revelstoke Society is one of more than 40 programs hoping to get funds from Columbia Basin Trust, other projects include the youth program at the Alpine Club of Canada, Revelstoke Arts Council and their Art Alleries Phase 3 and a new dog park.

The Community Initiatives and Affected Areas Program is one of trust’s oldest programs, which funds local projects each year.

The public is invited to submit input online for which programs should get funding.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
CODEanagan gives youth a chance to learn about technology
Next story
Funds link Okanagan Rail Trail to Predator Ridge

Just Posted

A dose of COVID-19 vaccine is prepared at a vaccination clinic in Montreal’s Olympic Stadium on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
39 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health region

The total number of cases in the region since the pandemic began is now at 7,334

Arrow Lakes Caribou Society said the new caribou pen near the Nakusp Hotsprings is close to completion. (Submitted)
Maternity caribou pen near Nakusp inches closer to fruition

While Nakusp recently approved the project’s lease, caribou captures are delayed due to COVID-19

Illuminate Spirit Revelstoke Society said Revelstoke’s dark downtown core is unwelcoming. Lighting would make it more inviting and a point of interest. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
New community group hopes to ‘light up’ Revelstoke

Illuminate Spirit Revelstoke Society aims to purchase decorative lights for the downtown core

Kootenay-Columbia MP Rob Morrison speaks during Question Period in the House of Commons. File photo.
Kootenay-Columbia MP supports motion condemning Uighur genocide

Rob Morrison says labelling Uighur persecution as a genocide sends a message to Chinese government

Sylvain Fabi, Canada’s chief negotiator for the Columbia River Treaty, joined a number of government and Indigenous government stakeholders for a virtual town hall on Feb. 24, 2021, to update the state of the Columbia River Treaty negotiations. Trevor Crawley photo/Zoom screenshot
Indigenous input key to Columbia River Treaty negotiations

Ecosystem function included in negotiations along with flood management and power generation priorities

NorKam secondary student Karis Wilson in the outfit that got her sent home from school on Feb. 23, 2021
Black Press Media Weekly Roundup: Top headlines this week

Here are the stories that made waves in the Okanagan-Shuswap

Gina Adams as she works on her latest piece titled ‘Undying Love’. (Submitted photo)
‘Toothless’ the kitty inspires B.C. wood carver to break out the chainsaw

Inspired by plight of a toothless cat, Gina Adams offers proceeds from her artwork to help animals

B.C. Finance Minister Selina Robinson presents bill to delay B.C.’s budget as late as April 30, and allow further spending before that, B.C. legislature, Dec. 8, 2020. (Hansard TV)
How big is B.C.’s COVID-19 deficit? We’ll find out April 20

More borrowing expected as pandemic enters second year

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The first of 11 Dash 8 Q400 aircraft's have arrived in Abbotsford. Conair Group Inc. will soon transform them into firefighting airtankers. (Submitted)
Abbotsford’s Conair begins airtanker transformation

Aerial firefighting company creating Q400AT airtanker in advance of local forest fire season

Arrow Lakes Caribou Society said the new caribou pen near the Nakusp Hotsprings is close to completion. (Submitted)
Maternity caribou pen near Nakusp inches closer to fruition

While Nakusp recently approved the project’s lease, caribou captures are delayed due to COVID-19

BC Housing has proposed that the emergency winter shelter at Victory Church at 352 Winnipeg Street be extended as a shelter until March 31, 2022. It was originally intended to be open until April 1, 2021. (Jesse Day - Western News)
One more year of ‘temporary’ homeless shelter in Penticton?

BC Housing has applied to extend Victory Church as a shelter for those experiencing homelessness

The Canada Revenue Agency says there were 32 tax fraud convictions across the country between April 2019 and March 2020. (Pixabay)
Vancouver man sentenced to 29 months, fined $645K for tax evasion, forgery

Michael Sholz reportedly forged documents to support ineligible tax credits linked to homeownership

Then-Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson looks on as MLA Shirley Bond answers questions during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria. (Chad Hipolito / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
B.C. Liberal party to choose next leader in February 2022

Candidates have until Nov. 30 to declare whether they are running

Most Read