The Canoe sculpture, designed by Indigenous artists Clint George and Les Louis, is located at the midpoint of the Pelmewash Parkway route in Lake Country. (Contributed)

The Canoe sculpture, designed by Indigenous artists Clint George and Les Louis, is located at the midpoint of the Pelmewash Parkway route in Lake Country. (Contributed)

New Lake Country sculptures tell the stories of Syilx, Okanagan peoples

Three sculptures designed by local Indigenous artists now line the Pelmewash Parkway

A trio of sculptures have been erected along the Pelmewash Parkway in Lake Country, each representing a different slice of the history of Indigenous peoples in the region.

The Lake Country Public Art Advisory Commission worked with two professional Indigenous Okanagan artists who created the new sculptures. Clint George, Syilx Artist from the Penticton Indian Band, and Les Louis, Syilx Artist from the Lower Similkameen Indian Band, combined their wood- and metal-working skills to design and create the towering structures.

The artists explained explained the concepts and significance of these sculptures, saying the Syilx people “have four food chiefs that have been a part of Syilx heritage since before our people came to be.”

“The Four Food Chiefs sculpture carries infinite meaning and reminds us to seek information about why preservation of our valleys, mountains, waters, and sky are so important.”

READ MORE: Former Canucks goalie King Richard’s art displayed at Kelowna gallery

They also explained the meaning of the other two sculptures: “The Feather sculpture with the medicine wheel, sun/star blanket, and depictions of Okanagan pictographs integrates the importance of working in harmony with the settlers of our land. The Canoe sculpture reminds us of the importance of transportation, working together, and the story of traditional transportation networks of the Syilx people.”

The Four Food Chiefs sculpture can be found at the south end of Pelmewash Parkway; the Canoe sculpture is located at the mid-point of this route; and at the north end is the Feather sculpture.

“We are grateful to the artists who created these sculptures as reminders about how this area along Wood Lake was regularly used for many years by the Syilx people,” said Sharon McCoubrey, chairperson of the Public Art Advisory Commission. “We hope everyone will enjoy the beauty of these sculptures and will think of their meaning and significance.”

The wood poles carrying the Canoe are carved with pictographs from the Okanagan territory, while the burnished metal of the Four Food Chiefs reflects the changing light of the sun. The central open form of the Feather sculpture provides a visual portal towards picturesque background vistas.

“As the Okanagan Valley becomes more diverse and populated, it is important to remember the Syilx people, the original inhabitants of our land,” the artists said. “We are leaving artifacts for our future generations to be proud of and appreciate the fact we as Syilx people are being recognized in our traditional territory and are able to leave a footprint for all to see.”

Funding for the public art project was provided by the Lake Country Public Art Advisory Commission and Lake Country ArtWalk.

READ MORE: Artsolutely makes shopping local easy in Vernon

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ArtIndigenous

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

The Feather sculpture, designed by Indigenous artists Clint George and Les Louis, is located at the north end of Pelmewash Parkway in Lake Country. (Contributed)

The Feather sculpture, designed by Indigenous artists Clint George and Les Louis, is located at the north end of Pelmewash Parkway in Lake Country. (Contributed)

The Four Food Chiefs sculpture, designed by Indigenous artists Clint George and Les Louis, can be found at the south end of Pelmewash Parkway. (Contributed)

The Four Food Chiefs sculpture, designed by Indigenous artists Clint George and Les Louis, can be found at the south end of Pelmewash Parkway. (Contributed)

Previous story
Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Dec. 3
Next story
B.C. man’s book will be distributed to new prostate cancer patients throughout the province

Just Posted

letters
Letter: Okanagan nurse frustrated by seeing hundreds of anti-maskers in Kelowna Saturday

Nurse asks them to look at sacrifices of health care workers who risk their lives everyday

Councillors are paid 52 cents per kilometre in mileage when traveling for town business.
Jocelyn’s Jottings: I failed my frugal fall challenge

My frugal fall challenge did not go as expected. In September, I… Continue reading

The Windsor Hotel at Illecillewaet, circa 1898. (Revelstoke Museum & Archives photo 1296)
Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Dec. 3

A look at local history, as recorded in the newspaper

Zoom meetings, including this one by the Ladysmith Town Council are becoming popular in 2020. (Town of Ladysmith/YouTube)
QUIZ: Are you good at communicating?

Despite restrictions on in-person meetings, there are still ways to stay connected

(Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
‘Pawsitively’ adorable; Okanagan pets meet Santa for photo-op

GALLERY: Big and small, a flurry of animals paid a visit to Santa in West Kelowna on Dec. 5.

A snow moon rises over Mt. Cheam in Chilliwack on Feb. 8, 2020. Friday, Dec. 11, 2020 is Mountain Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Dec. 6 to 12

Mountain Day, Dewey Decimal System Day and Lard Day are all coming up this week

Culture Guard executive director Kari Simpson spoke to reporters outside the Riverside Calvary Church in Langley on Sunday, Dec. 6, to confirm in-person services were again held despite a provincial COVID-19 order to the contrary. Simpson said a ticket issued a week earlier for breaching the ban would be challenged in court. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: B.C. church defies provincial ban on in-person services for a second time

Plans legal challenge of $2,300 fine issued in November

Before reopening after a two-month COVID-caused shutdown in May, Doc Willoughby’s underwent several renovations. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Popular Kelowna pub closing temporarily after positive COVID-19 test

Doc Willoughby’s stated it wanted to remain ‘forthcoming and trustworthy’ by informing patrons

Comox Valley resident Gogs Gagnon book will be distributed to new prostate cancer patients in B.C. Photo supplied.
B.C. man’s book will be distributed to new prostate cancer patients throughout the province

Gogs Gagnon’s book to be included in Prostate Cancer Foundation BC’s kits

The Feather sculpture, designed by Indigenous artists Clint George and Les Louis, is located at the north end of Pelmewash Parkway in Lake Country. (Contributed)
New Lake Country sculptures tell the stories of Syilx, Okanagan peoples

Three sculptures designed by local Indigenous artists now line the Pelmewash Parkway

One man was found dead outside the Merritt RCMP detachment on Saturday, shortly after shots were fired in the area. (FILE/Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Shots fired at Merritt detachment, one dead

Police watchdog called in after one man fired shots and was found deceased

Mark Donnelly, who has been the anthem singer for the Vancouver Canucks NHL hockey team since 2001, performs O Canada at a protest against measures taken by public health authorities to curb the spread of COVID-19, in Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Vancouver Canucks owner cuts ties with anthem singer who planned to sing at COVID protest

Donnelly has been performing for NHL club since 2001

(Good Samaritan Canada)
COVID-19 outbreak declared at Penticton long-term care home

One resident and one staff member at Village by the Station have tested positive for the virus

The Vernon Towne Cinema is undergoing some seating upgrades during a pandemic related business hiatus, and residents are invited to pick up a free seat from the 1940s Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Upgrades to Vernon Towne Cinema prompt giveaway of chairs from the 1940s

The Towne is using pandemic down-time to upgrade seating, and locals can come claim a piece of Vernon history

Most Read