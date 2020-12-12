New Revelstoke shuttle services ski trails on Mount Macpherson

The route is a pilot project this winter

Revelstoke Nordic Ski Club racing last winter at the costume event Team Scream at Mt. Macpherson. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

There is a new bus route in Revelstoke for skiing.

The city is helping fund a weekend shuttle service from downtown Revelstoke to the Mt. Macpherson Nordic ski trails.

“It’s fantastic,” said Bridget Daughney, executive director of the Revelstoke Nordic Ski Club.

The club lobbied the municipal government for the centre to be on the bus route, and this winter the city agreed. The stop is included as part of a pilot project and extension of the resort shuttle operated by Everything Revelstoke.

Daughney said it’s important to have a bus to the ski centre as some users have been forced to order expensive taxis.

She also said the new shuttle will be helpful for youth who want to go skiing on their own, or seniors who don’t want to drive.

The club has already this winter surpassed last year’s record number of members, with approximately 960 users signed up to cross-country ski.

Daughney said cross-country skiing is a COVID-19 friendly sport as it’s outside and easy to space.

Due to the increasing popularity, parking has started to become an issue, and hopefully the new shuttle will help.

If people do decide to drive and the parking lot is full, Daughney suggests returning again later as parking on the highway is illegal.

The Macpherson Nordic Centre opened on Dec. 9 and the shuttle service is now running on weekends. If the pilot program is successful, Daughney said it’s possible a shuttle service could expand and be offered in the evenings or after school in the future.

A bus schedule is available at seerevelstoke.com.

