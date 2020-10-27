October is Foster Parent Appreciation month. (stock image)

North Okanagan foster families applauded

October is Foster Parent Appreciation Month

Fostering is one of the most rewarding, amazing, fulfilling, heartwarming and challenging experiences you’ll ever have. Taking children and youth into your heart and home in their deepest time of need is such a beautiful thing to do.

You do your best to help them feel safe and cared for while being away from their own families. You have sleepless nights, times of being hit or yelled at and through it all you know that they just need your support and acceptance.

Then come the perfect moments when you get more than your share the snuggles, cuddles and giggles, the times when they tell you all about their day at school or how they love it when you read them a bedtime story like mom used to. You’ll even get the special interactions with a teenager telling you how they appreciate that hoodie you bought them or that you made their favorite dinner of pizza and ice cream.You also deal with the “business” side of it too, the monthly reports and ministry rules.

Overall, it’s a true privilege to care for those that are not your biological family but through their time with you will often become extended family members for many years to come.

Through the ups and downs you continue to be there for that child and their family…and for that I, Alana, the Foster Parent Coordinator for the North Okanagan and all of us with the Okanagan Foster Parents Association say ‘thank you.’

Alana MacKinnon

