Vernon Friends of the Library book sales are coming to a close for the summer. (Photo submitted)

North Okanagan hosts final summer book sale

Vernon Friends of the Library taking a break for the summer

The Vernon Friends of the Library are putting a bookmark in their annual sales for the summer.

The last book sale takes place Saturday, July 25 from 10-3 at 9908 Kalamalka Rd., near Coldstream Elementary School.

“We will take a rest for the month of August,” spokesperson Linda Wills said. “We plan to start up again with a Saturday sale on Sept. 12. Plans are to include all the regular selections plus the special books section which many patrons have been asking for.”

The weather forecast is good for next Saturday and 20 tables will out with a variety of subjects. As usual, there will be adult fiction, junior, young adult, and kids’ books. The non-fiction selection will include sports, politics and economics, business and computers, true crime, western and war, old books, large print and romance (at reduced prices), science fiction, social science, and audio-visual including CDs, DVDs, and talking books.

“All the books are coming from previously unopened boxes,” said Wills. “Come and stock up on your reading for the rest of the summer.”

For more information, call Wills at 250-549-1466.

READ MORE: Dark themes explored in Vernon author’s debut novel

READ MORE: Library friends finally able to resume Coldstream book sales

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Books

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
QUIZ: In honour of Prince George
Next story
Revelstoke’s Front Yard Feast a success

Just Posted

Revelstoke’s Front Yard Feast a success

The feast is an initiative by Vibrant Revelstoke’s Neighbourhood Connections

QUIZ: In honour of Prince George

The heir to the British throne celebrates his birthday on July 22

Active volcanoes in South Okanagan

Crater Mountain is one of 16 volcanoes of the Penticton Group of Volcanoes

VIDEO: Summerland mayor destroys bandanas with Confederate symbol

Confederate flag shown at anti-racism parade on July 16 had been purchased at local store

Man apologizes for displaying Confederate flag at anti-racism parade in Summerland

Alberta man apologizes to mayor for actions, points to flag sold in local store

‘It’s still surreal’: Authorities look for cause of deadly Alberta glacier bus crash

The Columbia Icefield is one of the largest non-polar icefields in the world

ICBC moves to appointment-based system for all in-office driver services

Services include licence renewals, knowledge tests, tickets

RCMP seek assistance in locating missing West Kelowna man

49-year-old Glen Tarbut from West Kelowna was last seen on July 17

Kelowna’s Jackknife Brewing helps launch Diversity in Brewing Scholarship

Diversity in Brewing’s objective is to promote and foster a diverse, respectful, and welcoming brewing industry

4G tower coming to Okanagan neighbourhood

Rogers tower 4G, not 5G, in Lake Country

Kelowna businesses close after recent COVID-19 concerns

Rustic Reel Brewing Co. and Train Station Pub have closed their doors temporarily

Road cleared following South Okanagan incident

Early Monday morning vehicle incident impacts Highway 97 traffic

North Okanagan hosts final summer book sale

Vernon Friends of the Library taking a break for the summer

Thousands of lives on hold as immigration system remains largely shut down

Thousands of families are separated amid travel and movement restrictions during the pandemic

Most Read