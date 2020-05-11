Patrick Gilbert found an alligator lizard on Westside Road last week. (Chris Gilbert photo)

Okanagan alligator lizards slither out for spring

Sun brings sighting of lizards around the valley

Alligators are roaming the Okanagan.

Alligator lizards, rather.

Several of the small alligators have been spotted around the northern part of the valley recently. As the sun comes out and spring is in the air, more people are outside and so are the lizards.

The northern alligator lizard is brown or grey with some dark spots. But fear not, these little alligators don’t get as big as the toothy swamp monsters of the south. Alligator lizards can grow to be 25 centimetres, half of which is their tail, according to the Sierra Club of B.C.

A “fine specimen” was recently spotted in Lake Country by Chris Ray, near the summit of Spion Kop. Unsure of what the creature was, Ray took to social media to identify it.

Wildlife expert Pete Wise says there are different species, but they are quite common in the area.

Another Okanagan family found one on Westside Road last week. Brave nine-year-old Patrick Gilbert wasn’t shy to pick the creature up and display it covering much of his forearm.

