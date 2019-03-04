Okanagan musicians to work at school in India

Linnea Good and David Jonsson will spend a month providing assistance and support in Punjab

Musicians from Summerland are spending the month of March in India, providing aid at a school in the northern part of the country.

For the next month, Linnea Good, David Jonsson and their son Patrick Jonsson-Good will be in the Punjab region of India.

Good is an accomplished musician who has worked as a song leader for more than 40 years and has been a professional musician for 30 years. Her work has included Christian worship music, children’s music and Biblical storytelling. In Summerland she has taught music, including ukulele lessons, to children.

Good and her family have performed internationally. In past visits to India, they have performed, taught music and participated in a Biblical storytelling workshop.

It was on a previous trip when they met children at a school in Punjab and decided to return to provide help.

“These kids are so loving. It’s amazing,” she said.

She said the area where they will be working is one where it is difficult for Christian believers. For this reason, they will not disclose the exact location of the school where they will be working.

They see their role as providing a show of support at the school.

“More and more, we see ourselves as bridge builders between people of different faiths,” she said.

Jonsson and Good will share pictures and stories of their time in India.

“Were hoping people will see what we’re doing and will be inspired to help us build on a really good thing that’s going on,” she said.

