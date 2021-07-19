Thirteen non-profits in the Thompson, Nicola and Okanagan received grants from Interior Savings. (Interior Savings/Contributed)

Thirteen non-profits in the Thompson, Nicola and Okanagan received grants from Interior Savings. (Interior Savings/Contributed)

Okanagan non-profits receive Interior Savings grants

Thirteen non-profits shared $120,000 in grant funding

Several non-profits throughout the Thompson, Nicola and Okanagan are receiving much-needed grants from Interior Savings.

Thirteen non-profits will be sharing $120,000 in grants from the credit union’s Community Investment Fund. The money comes at a time that has seen increased demand in services, as well as changes to how non-profits have been operating due to the pandemic.

“We’re inspired by the tenacity and fortitude that non-profit organizations have shown in the face of very difficult circumstances,” Interior Savings CEO Kathy Conway said.

“The projects funded are a testament of their resilience and commitment to the betterment of our communities.”

The Okanagan grant recipients include:

  • The Bridge Youth and Family Services
  • CMHA Vernon & District
  • Central Okanagan Elizabeth Fry Society
  • Childhood Connections
  • Community Recreational Initiative Society (CRIS)
  • Desert Valley Hospice Society
  • Elevation Outdoors
  • Freedom’s Door
  • KCR Community Resources

Interior Savings first established the Community Investment Fund in 2007 and has since provided over $1.8 million in seed money, helping to launch or expand 154 community programs.

“Eligible projects are sustainable, have a far-reaching, positive impact on the community and demonstrate alignment with one or more of Interior Savings’ impact objectives,” the credit union said.

READ MORE: ‘Genetic fingerprint’ from wastewater key to tracking COVID-19 outbreaks

@twilamam
twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for July 15

Just Posted

The United States border crossing is seen on March 18, 2020 in Lacolle, Que. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Fully vaccinated U.S. citizens can enter Canada Aug. 9, rest of world Sept. 7

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: Flamingos bend their legs at the ankles

According to BC Hydro’s outage map, the power failure extends south to Shelter Bay and east to Glacier National Park. (BC Hydro)
UPDATE: Power restored after extensive outage in Revelstoke area

Revelstoke High School in 1915. The building in the background was Central Elementary School. Revelstoke High School was later used as Mountain View Elementary. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo 159)
Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for July 15