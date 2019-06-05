The second Cam Bryson Memorial Poker Ride runs Saturday, June 22, from Dan’s Garage/The Hawg Pit on 43rd A Street. The event, held in memory of Hawg Pit customer, raises money for Bryson’s children. (Photo - submitted)

Okanagan poker ride held in memory of young father

Second annual Cam Bryson Memorial Poker Ride goes June 22 in Vernon

The first one was a big success, the organizers are going to do another.

The second annual Cameron Bryson Memorial Poker Ride will be held Saturday, June 22, from Dan’s Garage/The Hawg Pit (2316-43A Street).

The event is organized by Dan Reid and his wife, Pam, owners of The Hawg Pit. The couple held the first ride in memory of Bryson in June 2018 to help raise money for Bryson’s kids.

RELATED: Poker ride remembers North Okanagan customer

“Cam was a local boy who died in 2017,” said Reid in 2018. “We’re holding the memorial ride to raise money for his kids.”

Bryson died a week shy of his 35th birthday on March 31, 2017.

Tickets for the ride are $60 which includes a T-shirt and one poker card. Additional poker cards are $10 each.

The last card drawn at the Army and Navy Club will take place at about 4 p.m.

Bikes, trikes, cars and trucks, all are welcome for this event which includes a 50/50 draw and special guest Mollys Reech.


