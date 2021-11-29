A solar-powered star will light up Spion Kop Dec. 3 in support of flood victims. (Carrie Gilmour photo)

A solar-powered star will light up Spion Kop Dec. 3 in support of flood victims. (Carrie Gilmour photo)

Okanagan residents light up with support for flood victims

People attending the Dec. 3 Lake Country event are asked to bring a non-perishable item for flood victims

A project by five Lake Country youth will light up Spion Kop, in support of flooding victims.

Five boys designed and built a solar-powered star, which sits on top of Spion Kop.

“It’s not the first time they’ve hung a star at the location, but this time it’s bigger and better,” Carrie Gilmour said of Mitchell, Jake, Weston, William and Wyatt.

The youth are holding a star-lighting ceremony on Friday, Dec. 3 at 4:30 p.m. and are asking attendees to bring a non-perishable item such as toiletries or pet food, which will be donated through the local food bank to people affected by the flooding in B.C.

“These boys are dedicated to lighting up the lives and hearts of all those around them and now their reach will be even further,” said Gilmour.

The light-up event takes place at 13150 Apex Drive in Lake Country.

