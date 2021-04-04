Okanagan toastmasters group keen on volunteerism

Monashee Toastmasters (Lumby) secretary wins accolade while on her leadership path

Monashee Toastmasters (Lumby) secretary Marina Legare received a special award for technical support from District 21 of Toastmasters. (photo submitted)

Volunteerism, says a local group, is vital to Canada.

The country, says Monashee Toastmasters out of Lumby, was and is dependent on volunteers for so much. And volunteerism is also an essential part of Toastmasters.

Monashee Toastmasters learn leadership by volunteering to take on roles at the club’s bi-monthly meetings; roles such as chairing a meeting, being the grammarian, doing a speech evaluation, or being on the executive of the club.

Marina Legare is a fine example.

Legare is progressing nicely along her leadership path.

A retired financial advisor, Legare recently received a special award for technical support from District 21 of Toastmasters.

She has completed Level 1 of Strategic Relationships, a path she chose because of her work.

“Leadership is complex,” said Legare. “Many of us learn about it in the workplace where leadership is important. Toastmasters International is a non-profit educational organization that teaches public speaking and leadership skills through a worldwide network of clubs.”

Legare has held many offices in the Monashee club; president, secretary, VP-Education and she is currently treasurer. Her commitment has included competing in both club and area contests. She has also previously been a Test Speaker for another club’s evaluation contest.

READ MORE: Monashee Toastmasters of Lumby gather four district honours



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Local News