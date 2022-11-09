Outreach society looks to help Vernon family in dire need of winter tires

All Are Family Outreach is hoping somebody can donate winter tires to a grandmother of 6

All Are Family Outreach is trying to help a local grandmother acquire a set of donated winter tires, which she is in desperate need of as winter conditions arrive early. (Pixabay photo)

A Vernon family is in desperate need of a set of winter tires as winter weather sets in.

Clary Lausnes, founder of All Are Family Outreach, says the society has been in touch with a grandmother with six grandchildren who can’t afford to buy a new set of winter tires, and their vehicle is currently running on a set of bald tires.

Lausnes said the grandmother can’t make it up Mission Hill to drive her grandchildren to and from school, and she also needs to drive her husband, who is “quite ill,” to medical appointments.

To make matters worse, on Monday one of the grandchildren crashed his vehicle in Vernon, rolling it over a retaining wall, and he had to kick out the windows to extricate himself. He didn’t have collision insurance on his car.

“We put out a plea for the grandmother, even for second-hand tires that are in decent shape, and we’ve gotten no response,” Lausnes said.

The tire size the family needs is P225-60R/16. Anyone willing to donate a set of tires to help the grandmother can contact Lausnes by email at aafoutreach@hotmail.com, or by phone at 250-503-4983.

Speaking about the society in general, Lausnes said that while food donations are starting to come in — including 2,000 pounds of chicken from Duek Falkland Farms — financial donations to the non-profit have been way down this year.

“We’re struggling just to feed people,” she said. “I understand that everybody’s having a hard time this year but … we’re just not getting the donations in this year.”

Lausnes says fuel cards and cash donations are more than welcome at this time, as the society is struggling to pay the rent on the shipping container it uses to house donated items.

“We very much need that sea can because you already can’t move in my house,” she said.

All Are Family Outreach’s Christmas program is up and running this year, and Lausnes says anyone from Armstrong to Kelowna who would like to sponsor a family, or any family that’s in need of support this Christmas can contact her.

Brendan Shykora

