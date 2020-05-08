Casey, Ryeland, Claira and Milo McDermid made music during a parade for essential services workers in the Summerland neighbourhood of Trout Creek on May 6. (Photo by Neil Trainer)

Parade in Summerland neighbourhood honours essential services workers

Residents, including a youth band, cheer for those on front lines during COVID-19 pandemic

Horns honked and sirens wailed as residents cheered, clapped, banged on pots and noise makers, sang, held up thank you signs during a parade in the Summerland neighbourhood of Trout Creek on the evening of May 6.

The event even included a four-piece youth band.Trout Creek residents paraded in vehicles through their community on Wednesday evening to thank essential services workers who live in the area.

The parade was led by an RCMP patrol car driven by Cst. Luc Rioux, a Trout Creek resident. The parade was timed to coincide with the daily 7 p.m. community noise making which recognizes the people who are putting themselves in harm’s way to support and protect the community during the COVID-19 pandemic. Fifteen vehicles, as well as MLA Dan Ashton on his motorcycle and Mary Trainer, local historian, on her bicycle, took part.

Organizers say social distancing was carefully adhered to.

