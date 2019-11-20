SilverStar to host last 2019 pride event in North America

Rebellious Unicorns partner with Vernon resort to expand from Big White

SilverStar Mountain Resort and Rebellious Unicorns have teamed up to host Peak Pride 2019 Dec. 6-8. Not only is this the first time the mountain will host the event, it’s also the last pride event of the year in all of North America.

“We are so excited about this partnership with Rebellious Unicorns,” SilverStar media specialist Chantelle Deacon said. “We are honoured to host Peak Pride at SilverStar, and we are excited to make it an annual, on-mountain event.

“As a community-orientated mountain, we believe in inclusivity, while continuing to add more events that everyone will enjoy.”

Peak Pride originated in 2017 with the goal to bring the LGBT2Q+ community together, while working with local mountains on creating more inclusive and welcoming communities for people of all gender identities, gender expression, sexual orientation, race and religious beliefs.

Peak Pride started at Big White and has since expanded to Sun Peaks and now SilverStar. All Peak Pride events are open to everyone, no matter how they identify or express themselves.

READ MORE: Peak Pride paints rainbow on Big White Ski Resort

“I am thrilled to be working with the SilverStar team on bringing Peak Pride to the resort,” Rebellious Unicorns Production Company executive producer Dustyn Baulkham said. “Peak Pride at SilverStar will be the last Pride event in North America of the 2019 season and also the first winter Pride event of the 2019-20 ski season.”

“SilverStar is investing in their staff by having a significant proportion of them participate in the Canadian LGBT+ Chamber of Commerces LGBT Diversity Tourism Training Workshop prior to Peak Pride taking place. It’s going to be a great way to kick off the 2019-20 season.”

The weekend will feature an amazing drag show by Freida Whales & Ella Lamoureux at the wipeOUT party on Saturday, while Kelowna musician, DJ Shado spins the beats. There will also be a mountain pride parade down Milky Way and so much more.

For all the details about Peak Pride SilverStar, visit peakpride.ca or skisilverstar.com.

READ MORE: Film captures essence of SilverStar

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Escape Santa Claus’ workshop at Pritchard Hall

Just Posted

Representing himself Okanagan inmate delays trial

Afshin Maleki Ighani trial adjourned until Nov. 21

Mixed responses to proposed propane subsidy in Revelstoke

FortisBC is proposing an amalgamation of propane and natural gas rates

In/vertigo shooting second video at Traverse Nov. 21

The band is performing the first show of the season

Revelstoke man who sexually assaulted drunk woman sentenced to 18 months house arrest

For the first nine months he cannot leave his home between 2 p.m. and 11 a.m. except for work

Clearing today in Revelstoke

High three degrees

B.C. politicians view supermodel’s transition journey on Transgender Day

Liberal MLA Jane Thornthwaite and New Democrat MLA Spencer Chandra Herbert appear in the documentary

Man steals poppy box from South Okanagan grocery store

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying male in surveillance footage

Okanagan Home Hardware centres raise $37,486 for breast cancer research

Donations made throughout October and were matched by Home Hardware

1898 Yukon gold rush photo featuring Greta Thunberg look-alike sends internet into tailspin

Jokes erupted this week after a 120-year-old photo taken by Eric A. Hegg surfaced from archives

SilverStar to host last 2019 pride event in North America

Rebellious Unicorns partner with Vernon resort to expand from Big White

BC Ferries’ two new hybrid vessels set sail for B.C. from Romania

Two Island Class ferries to be in use by 2020

Okanagan woman named one of WXN Canada’s top 100 most powerful women

This is the third year in a row Renee Merrifield has been named in the top 100

Distracted driving tickets not for ICBC revenue, B.C. minister says

Minister Mike Farnworth calls SenseBC analysis ‘nonsense’

CN Rail strike and lack of trucking alternatives stoke forest industry fears

Companies calling on the federal government to ‘do everything in its power’ to end the strike

Most Read