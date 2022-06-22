Penticton Ironman mural contest puts $4K on the line

The winning mural will be facing the starting point of the triathlon’s swim event

The iconic Ironman Canada event is coming back to Penticton on Aug. 28. (Western News file photo)

Artists around the world are being called upon to help make the iconic Ironman Canada event come to life in Penticton this August.

A mural-design contest open to local, national and international artists has been launched by the City of Penticton ahead of the event’s Aug. 28 return, with the winner set to receive $4,000.

The winning artwork — as selected by a jury — will be displayed on the west wall of the building at 185 Lakeshore Drive, which faces the triathlon event’s historic swim start.

“We envision this mural will capture the spirit of this event and help tell the story of its history and importance to Penticton,” said Carly Lewis, the city’s economic development manager.

Artists are being asked to submit their mural designs, along with samples of previous work, to the city by July 8. A jury will select the winning piece, with creation and installation scheduled for Aug. 17.

“The chosen artwork for the mural will be photographed and reproduced as a graphic on the exterior wall surface,” the city said in a statement. “It will be divided into four panels representing four major themes: swim, bike, run and community/volunteerism.”

Penticton was home to the first-ever edition of the iconic race in 1983, an event credited with changing the Ironman triathlon community forever.

This year’s race will feature a 3.8-kilometre swim in Okanagan Lake, a 180-kilometre bike ride through Osoyoos and Keremeos, as well as a 42.2-kilometre run along Lakeshore Drive in downtown Penticton.

It’s been 10 years since the event was last in the Peach City.

Artists interested in submitting a mural design are asked to fill out the application form here .

