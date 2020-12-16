Gord Portman, 47, was awarded by the Royal Canadian Humane Association for his role in helping to save two people from a Penticton house fire in March. (Jesse Day - Western News)

Gord Portman, 47, was awarded by the Royal Canadian Humane Association for his role in helping to save two people from a Penticton house fire in March. (Jesse Day - Western News)

Penticton man recognized with Canadian bravery award for intervening in house fire

Gord Portman will look to continue his life-saving ways after the fire inspired him to get sober

Gord Portman, the Penticton man who assisted in saving two lives in a house fire earlier this year, has been honoured with a bravery award by the Royal Canadian Humane Association for his actions during the fire.

READ MORE: No hesitation; two bystanders assist in Penticton house fire rescue

After Portman intervened in the fire, he was inspired to get clean and sober.

“I saw that picture of me in the paper and I just looked at myself like ‘oh boy I need help,’” Portman told the Western News after receiving his award. “I needed to get clean and sober after that.”

The Royal Canadian Humane Association’s mission is to “recognize deeds of heroism, by Canadians in civilian life, who, through their alertness, skill and concern, save or attempt to save a life, especially where those actions lie outside the ordinary duties of the person involved.”

Portman would have received the award during a ceremony but due to the pandemic he received his plaque and medal in the mail Friday, Dec. 11.

After saving Linda Paksec and her daughter in the March house fire on Duncan Avenue, Portman checked himself into Discovery House Men’s Treatment Centre to seek help for his substance abuse. Now, over six months later, he’s clean and sober and has moved into a new home where he lives with his dog, Zippy. He’ll be seven months clean and sober Dec. 22.

“I need to thank the Discovery House for saving my life,” he said. “I helped rescue Linda and her daughter but it was me that needed rescuing too.”

Portman believes he would still be using drugs if it wasn’t for the fateful house fire. “I’d still be out there, lost in my addiction, missing in action.”

READ MORE: Strangers unite to help Penticton woman recover after devastating house fire

Looking ahead, Portman hopes his story can inspire others struggling with addiction to seek help. Eventually, he wants to work in addictions counselling himself.

“I have a habit of being in the wrong place at the right time,” Portman said, explaining that he’s intervened in multiple other life-or-death situations. “God’s got a purpose for me.”

Now that Portman is sober and living on his own, he plans to begin taking courses at Okanagan College and one day hopes to work at Discovery House himself.

“I just love helping people, that’s who I am,” he said.

“I want to work in the field of addiction one day, tell my story and help people with addiction and help other addicts.”

A born and raised Pentictonite, Portman said he’s regained many tarnished relationships with friends and family since getting sober after the fire. “I missed a lot of years but I’m back now and I want to help everybody.

“If anyone needs help they can message me on facebook and I can direct them to some resources and tell them how to make things easier.”

READ MORE: Penticton rallies to save dog’s life


jesse.day@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

addictionsCommunity

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Young cancer survivor’s crafts raise $3,400 for Salmon Arm girl needing surgery
Next story
Okanagan car crash campaign shows consequence of impaired driving

Just Posted

A laboratory technician holds a dose of a COVID-19 novel coronavirus vaccine candidate that’s ready for trial on monkeys at the National Primate Research Center of Thailand. (Mladen Antonov | AFP)
56 more COVID-19 cases, 1 new death in Interior Health

818 cases remain active; 25 in hospital and eight in the ICU

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry poses with Nisha Yunus, who has been a residential care aide with Vancouver Coastal Health for 41 years. Yunus was one of the first health-care workers in B.C. to receive a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. (BC Government photo)
‘Feels like a dream came true’: Health-care workers receive COVID vaccine in B.C.

Two frontline workers – one in Vancouver Coastal and the other in Fraser Health – make history

Several locations on Westside Rd. have been identified as high priority for maintenance. (Submitted)
$1.25 M needed annually to prevent Revelstoke’s roads from getting worse

It would require a two per cent property tax increase each year

Kootenay-Columbia MP Rob Morrison speaks during Question Period in the House of Commons.
Kootenay-Columbia MP wants more clarity on federal vaccination rollout

Rob Morrison pushing for more information on vaccine distribution, prioritization

People walk by COVID-19 artwork including a painting of provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry along Government St. in Victoria, B.C., on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Interior Health reports 250 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

A total of 837 cases remain active, with 28 in hospital and six in intensive care

(The Canadian Press)
Front-line workers named Canada’s Newsmaker of the Year by editors

Health workers held the hands of the dying when their loved ones couldn’t be there

The Rice Box owner On Ouchs (right) is joined by special guest Driver Dispatcher delivery person Spiderman for a recent shift. Ouchs has started a hashtag campaign #ForkTheDishes to encourage support of local restaurants. (Facebook photo)
#ForkTheDishes to support local in the North Okanagan

Driver Dispatcher’s #ForkTheDishes campaign encourages support of local restaurants

With the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Vernon, Intermezzo has decided to close its dining room to customers, but remains open for takeout and delivery. (Intermezzo photo)
Vernon restaurant feels the sting of COVID-19, closes dining

In response to increased cases, Intermezzo ‘puts people first,’ only offering takeout

Gord Portman, 47, was awarded by the Royal Canadian Humane Association for his role in helping to save two people from a Penticton house fire in March. (Jesse Day - Western News)
Penticton man recognized with Canadian bravery award for intervening in house fire

Gord Portman will look to continue his life-saving ways after the fire inspired him to get sober

Nine-year-old Jane Scranton has wrapped up the Christmas craft-making she has been doing to raise money for a cancer surgery for Halle Krawczyk, whose family her family met when she was undergoing cancer treatment. Jane made more than $3.400 in less than two weeks for Halle’s family’s expenses in Pittsburgh. (Contributed)
Young cancer survivor’s crafts raise $3,400 for Salmon Arm girl needing surgery

People generously support nine-year-old girl’s craft-making campaign to help girl with rare cancer

A West Kelowna winery will be closed for the next two weeks after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19. (Mt. Boucherie Estate Winery)
West Kelowna wine shop, restaurant closed temporarily due to COVID-19 case

The winery’s vice president said the wine shop and restaurant will re-open on Dec. 27

Penticton local and Freestyle Canada skier Jordan Kober (top) secured his first World Cup podium finish, placing third Sunday in the dual moguls event Idre Fjall, Sweden. (Contributed)
Okanagan skier wins bronze at World Cup in Sweden

Jordan Kober, who trains at Apex, secured his first World Cup podium finish, placing third on Sunday

McKinney Place in Oliver.
COVID outbreak in Oliver care home claims life of woman in her 70s

Family members are devastated about what is happening at McKinney Place

Five-year-old Moss loves to ski, but his local hill only has a T-bar. After undergoing cancer surgery and chemotherapy, his wish to use a chair lift was granted by the Make-A-Wish Foundation of BC & Yukon, which arranged for Moss and his family to enjoy an exciting experience at Big White Ski Resort.
Make-A-Wish: Moss, 5, fulfills dream of riding chairlift at ski hill

Purchase your BraveFace masks and support Make-A-Wish Foundation BC Yukon

Most Read