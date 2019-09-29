PHOTO GALLERY: Re-live the magic

Luna is the largest art festival in Revelstoke and lasts an entire weekend. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
This year, there was Luna Sound. It was by ticket only in the Regent Hotel. Guests entered through a secret art garden and emerged into a flow of eclectic stages, a chill-out room, historic bar, and LUNA themed appies for six hours of music, dance, art, and festivities. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Small Town Artillery are a rock band originally from Kaslo, B.C. The band name is a reference to the artillery they wield from growing up in a small town: honesty, community and vulnerability. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Stemming from the Badlands of the Rocky Mountain prairies, Blue Moon Marquee is a self-styled gypsy blues band. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Missy D hails from Rwanda to the Drogba city of Cote d’Ivoire and the Victoria Falls of Zimbabwe. She represents a blend of African cultures in her life-force and in her music. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Snotty Nose Rez Kids are the combined talents of Yung Trybez and Young D, hailing from the Haisla Nation, ‘The People of the Snow.” Above all else, SNRK blend trap beats with woven lyricism that challenges Indigenous stereotypes that paint their people as ill-mannered savages. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
The crowd really got into it. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Snotty Nose Rez Kids invited some of the crowd onto the stage. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Luna on Saturday started with a parade of birds on Mackenzie Ave. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
The Revelstoke Community Band. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
“Unplugged” by Zuzana Riha. Mountain goats made from discarded cable. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
“The Paper Project” by Revelstoke Review. Recycling newspaper into flowers to be worn in your hair. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Last year, 6000 people attended Luna. I wonder how many visited this year - teddys included. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
“Suspension of Disbelief” by RAGMOP Theatre. Aerial hair hanging, operatic interludes and a side of cannibalism. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
“In Other News” by Peter Worden. The incredible shrinking newspaper. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Luna news live. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
“Jelly Space” by Ian Ward. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Many Luna volunteers took part. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
“STELLE” by Leah Allison. Over 200 hand-blown glass sculptures were suspended. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
“Amanita Arcade” by Martin Boivin and Karen Oldridge. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
“Draw the Line” by Kate Shea and Rob Buchanan. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
“Giant Kaleidoscopes” by Corina Patrauchuk. An infinity of patterns through the prism of your favourite toy. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
“Michelan-Jello’s David” by Josee Zimyani, Arleigh Garrett, Duane Dukart and Rob Buchanan. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
“Sno” by Leah Allison and Cajsa Lee Matsdotter. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
“Wing it” by Tracy MacFarlane. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
“Pinecone” by Kyle Thornley. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
“Free Spirit” by Benji Lowclass. Live graffiti painting inspired by mountain culture. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Many people dressed up for the occasion and looked FABulous. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
“Golden Gate” by Allie Bruni and the Spanda Collective. Sounds from the top of the Golden Gate Bridge. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
“Hotel Vortruba” by RAGMOP Theatre. A surreal wordless physical comedy. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
The crowd is enthralled. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
(Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
(Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke’s third annual night-time art festival expanded to add a night of music on Friday and a day of studio tours on Sunday, on top of the magical Saturday night.

 

