PHOTOS: Indigenous students celebrate graduation from schools throughout the region

Although COVID-19 hindered the usual graduation ceremonies this year, Indigenous students still had much to celebrate in 2020.

Graduating from Salmon Arm Secondary were Neskonlith students: Nikki Storey and Christina Thomas. Chase Secondary graduates from the Neskonlith band were: Ryder Lebourdais-Louis, Susan Romandia and Brendon Sampolio.

From both Neskonlith and Little Shuswap Lake bands were Salmon Arm Secondary grads Ashanta August and Casey Davis.

Graduating from Chase Secondary were Little Shuswap Lake Band students Tyson Narcisse, Talon Foard-John and Marlyece Sampson.

From the Adams Lake band, five students were graduates of Chase Secondary: Carden Alec, Angelina Cameron, Jesse Michel, Corbyn Phelps-Arnouse and Mica Wood.

Alyse Coates and Liam McAlduff from the Adams Lake band graduated from Valleyview Secondary and Lions Gate Christian Academy, respectively.

Post-secondary graduates from Adams Lake included Doris Johnny and Iesha Johnny attaining their Early Childhood Education Certificate from Okanagan College, while Jacqueline Manuel earned a Bookkeeping Certificate.

At Chief Atahm School/Simon Fraser University, six students received their Secwépemc Lanuguage Proficiency Program Diploma: Alisha Billy, Rhonda Camille, Ada Jules, Eva Michel, Sarah Michel and Lisa Orton.

Eva Michel and Lisa Orton were also included on Simon Fraser University’s 2019-2020 Dean’s List Honour Roll for the Secwépemc Language Proficiency Program.

From the Adams Lake band, Tyson Ono also earned 2019-2020 Dean’s List Honour Roll standing for a Bachelor of Business Administration at Capilano University.



