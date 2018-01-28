PHOTOS: Revelstoke Coffee House showcases local talent

Last night locals musicians brought down the house at the United Church

Last night the Revelstoke Folk Music Society held its first coffee house of the new year. The always popular event gives local musicians the chance to showcase some of their talent in a warm and inclusive environment.

The coffeehouse was headlined by Toronto native Jack Marks.

Marks was accompanied by a local string band who played for an audience of about a hundred at the United Church.

Among numerous highlights were local band Sagebrush n’ Cedar, Jon Moore’s solo piano set, a beatbox set, and Ian Ward covering Leonard Cohen.

See photos below:

Volunteers Dolores Prescott and Karlina Alexander-Gourlay helped make sure the event went off without a hitch (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)

The sign up sheet at the coffee house (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)

Local duo Sagebrush n’ Cedar composed of Donna Hannah and Bill Zmaeff bring down the house (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)

Audience members enthralled by Sagebrush n’ Cedar (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)

Husband and wife Brenda and Paul came all the way from Vancouver to play last night (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)

Aussie Jon Moore’s solo piano set (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)

Ian Ward covers Leonard Cohen’s Chelsea Hotel (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)

A local string band accompanying headliner Jack Marks (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)

Jack Marks and The Tappalachian String Band (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)

Local mandolin player givin’er (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)