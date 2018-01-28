A local string band accompanied headliner Jack Marks (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)

PHOTOS: Revelstoke Coffee House showcases local talent

Last night locals musicians brought down the house at the United Church

Last night the Revelstoke Folk Music Society held its first coffee house of the new year. The always popular event gives local musicians the chance to showcase some of their talent in a warm and inclusive environment.

The coffeehouse was headlined by Toronto native Jack Marks.

Marks was accompanied by a local string band who played for an audience of about a hundred at the United Church.

Among numerous highlights were local band Sagebrush n’ Cedar, Jon Moore’s solo piano set, a beatbox set, and Ian Ward covering Leonard Cohen.

See photos below:

 

Volunteers Dolores Prescott and Karlina Alexander-Gourlay helped make sure the event went off without a hitch (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)

The sign up sheet at the coffee house (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)

Local duo Sagebrush n’ Cedar composed of Donna Hannah and Bill Zmaeff bring down the house (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)

Audience members enthralled by Sagebrush n’ Cedar (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)

Husband and wife Brenda and Paul came all the way from Vancouver to play last night (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)

Aussie Jon Moore’s solo piano set (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)

Ian Ward covers Leonard Cohen’s Chelsea Hotel (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)

A local string band accompanying headliner Jack Marks (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)

Jack Marks and The Tappalachian String Band (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)

Local mandolin player givin’er (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)

Headliner Jack Marks (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)

Storyteller brings poetry to seniors

Carousel of Nations celebrates cultural diversity in Revelstoke

Food, entertainment and interactive displays help celebrate cultural diversity

Snowfall warning for Rogers Pass

Between 20 and 30 cm is expected

MLA Report

Doug Clovechok checks in with constituents

PHOTOS: Grizzlies outshoot Storm to earn win at home

Win launches Revelstoke into top three in the KIJHL

Two storms headed to the Interior

Heavy snowfall and rain is expected throughout the Interior over the next two days

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Team Manitoba on a roll at Scotties Tournament of Hearts

Team Manitoba remained perfect Sunday at the 2018 Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Penticton

B.C. VIEWS: Polluted logic plagues pesticide bylaws

Silent Spring-inspired prejudice against ‘synthetic chemicals’ still rules

ICBC projects deficit of $1.3 billion this year

‘Massive growth’ in injury claims costs piling up

VIDEO: Victoria man creates google map art on his bicycle

Watch as Oak Bay News reporter Keri Coles joins Stephen Lund on his latest cycle masterpiece, ‘Jog with a dog’

Storyteller brings poetry to seniors

Penticton man tells the tale of Robert Service and his poems

Roger Federer beats Cilic in Aussie final; wins 20th major title

The Swiss player has won more major tennis titles than any man

IKEA founder Ingvar Kamprad dies at 91

‘He will be much missed and warmly remembered by his family and IKEA staff all around the world’

