PHOTOS: Revelstoke Curling Club hosts 66th annual Cashspiel

Barry Strasser tosses the rock during the first frame of the Revelstoke Curling Club’s 66th annual Cashspiel on Mar. 2. The annual tournament is the club’s major fundraiser of the year. The club has nearly $2K worth of prize money up for grabs. The tournament is slated to wrap up on Sunday afternoon. (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)

They were hooting and hollering “hurry hard” out on the ice last night at the Revelstoke Curling Club, and all for a good cause. Over the weekend the club is holding its 66th annual cashspiel.

The fun is slated wrap up after the final rock is tossed Sunday afternoon.

The annual tournament is the club’s major fundraiser of the year, and sees club members compete for nearly $2K in prizes. Contestants are sure not to take it for granite.

Check out some photos of the action below:

 

Ed Wozniak and Wayne Martens look on during the first frame on Friday night. The Revelstoke Curling Club is holding its 66th annual Cashspiel over the weekend. (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)

Chad Gillespie tosses the rock on Friday night. Gillespie said it was fun to be out on the ice and competing for a good cause. (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)

Wozniak looks on after tossing the rock on Friday night. The Revelstoke Curling Club is holding its 66th annual Cashspiel over the weekend. (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)

Claybourne Pratt finds a moment of quiet contemplation on Friday night. Pratt said it was fun to be out on the ice. (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)

Claybourne Pratt and Joanne Kaczmarski sweep hard on Friday night. The Revelstoke Curling Club is holding its 66th annual Cashspiel over the weekend. (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)

Kerstin Bell and Megan Shandro look on as competitors try to take home some of the prize money on Friday night. (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)

Fern Foat proudly shows off some of the hardware she’s sporting for the event. Foat has been a member of the Curling Club since 1977. (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)

PHOTOS: Revelstoke Curling Club hosts 66th annual Cashspiel

The tournament has curlers competing for close to $2K of prizes over the weekend

