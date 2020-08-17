PHOTOS: Revelstoke in full bloom

Last week Revelstoke celebrated the beautiful colours popping up in the area with a Wildflower Festival.
We asked our readers to submit their best photos to us and with the help of the Columbia Shuswap Invasive Species Society weeded out the photos that featured invasive species.
We also attempted to identify the flowers, some we couldn’t. If you know what they are let us know in the comments below!
Thank you to our readers for sending in photos.
