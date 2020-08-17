PHOTOS: Revelstoke in full bloom

Tiger lily. By Alanna McKay Submitted to Revelstoke Review By Ariane Arbour Submitted to Revelstoke Review Monotropa uniflora also known as a ghost plant, Indian pipe or corpse plant. By Brittany Duke Submitted to Revelstoke Review Monotropa uniflora also known as a ghost plant, Indian pipe or corpse plant. By Brittany Duke Submitted to Revelstoke Review A white pasque flower or western pasque flower, the flower of a western anemone. By Trevor Butcher Submitted to Revelstoke Review Pink mountain heather. By Cailin English Submitted to Revelstoke Review By Christina Laforge Submitted to Revelstoke Review Indian paintbrush. By Cory Yeatman Submitted to Revelstoke Review By Courtny Nef Submitted to Revelstoke Review Rhododendron. By David Pendergast Submitted to Revelstoke Review By Jill Remus Submitted to Revelstoke Review Aster. By John Madden Submitted to Revelstoke Review Indian paintbrushes. By Lucie Bergeron Submitted to Revelstoke Review Dwarf fireweed or river beauty willowherb. By Lynda McLellan Submitted to Revelstoke Review Columbine. By Mindy Brugman Submitted to Revelstoke Review Monkeyflower. By Mindy Brugman Submitted to Revelstoke Review Alaska bellheather or Alaska moss heather. By Mindy Brugman Submitted to Revelstoke Review By Paige Ra Submitted to Revelstoke Review By Sayge Fish Submitted to Revelstoke Review By Sayge Fish Submitted to Revelstoke Review Tiger lily. By Shawn Filipchuck Powell Submitted to Revelstoke Review Western anemone. By Terry Deyl Submitted to Revelstoke Review By Todd Fifield Submitted to Revelstoke Review Monotropa uniflora also known as a ghost plant, Indian pipe or corpse plant. By Zofie Humphreys Submitted to Revelstoke Review Phacelia sericea (Silky Phacelia or Blue alpine). Endemic to Western North America, this perennial grows among the subalpine to alpine elevations in open, rocky or sandy slopes. As a hyperaccumulator, it is able to grow in soils with high concentrations of heavy metals, which its roots absorb and store in extremely high concentrations in the tissues. Specifically, Silky Phacelia hyperaccumulates gold. (Photo by Emily Smith) Phacelia sericea (Silky Phacelia or Blue alpine). (Photo by Emily Smith/Submitted to Revelstoke Review)

Last week Revelstoke celebrated the beautiful colours popping up in the area with a Wildflower Festival.

We asked our readers to submit their best photos to us and with the help of the Columbia Shuswap Invasive Species Society weeded out the photos that featured invasive species.

We also attempted to identify the flowers, some we couldn’t. If you know what they are let us know in the comments below!

Thank you to our readers for sending in photos.

