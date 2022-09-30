PHOTOS: Revelstoke students come together in learning for Orange Shirt Day

Students shared important messages ahead of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Revelstoke youth placed their rocks at significant spots around the community for others to find and reflect upon. (Contributed by Mike Hooker)

Revelstoke students observed Orange Shirt Day on Sept. 29 by spreading their messages around the community and learned more about the peoples whose land they live, play, and study on.

Students painted rocks orange for the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. (Contributed by Mike Hooker)

The students painted rocks orange and added their personal messages onto them, such as ‘courage’ and ‘hope’. They tucked them into significant locations around Revelstoke’s downtown core.

Revelstoke youth placed their rocks at significant spots around the community for others to find and reflect upon. (Contributed by Mike Hooker)

Revelstoke youth placed their rocks at significant spots around the community for others to find and reflect upon. (Contributed by Mike Hooker)

As they walked past the Revelstoke Museum and Archives, Cathy English, curator, invited the students into the museum to open a discussion about the Sinixt and the area we now call Revelstoke.

Curator Cathy English invited the students into the Revelstoke Museum and Archives to talk about the Sinixt and the area we now call Revelstoke. (Contributed by Mike Hooker)

The museum will be open on Sept. 30, the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Residents are invited to visit the Sinixt exhibit and to explore the impacts of the Columbia River Treaty on the valley south of Revelstoke.

Admission is by donation. Colouring pages and activities will be available for young children.

Revelstoke students on Orange Shirt Day. (Contributed by Mike Hooker)

Revelstoke students on Orange Shirt Day. (Contributed by Mike Hooker)

READ MORE: Orange Shirt Society founder hopeful for future of Indigenous families

READ MORE: National chief says Canada’s reconciliation actions taking long road; 40 years away

@josh_piercey

josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Orange Shirt DayRevelstokeTruth and Reconciliation