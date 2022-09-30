PHOTOS: Revelstoke students come together in learning for Orange Shirt Day

Revelstoke students observed Orange Shirt Day on Sept. 29 by spreading their messages around the community and learned more about the peoples whose land they live, play, and study on.
The students painted rocks orange and added their personal messages onto them, such as ‘courage’ and ‘hope’. They tucked them into significant locations around Revelstoke’s downtown core.
As they walked past the Revelstoke Museum and Archives, Cathy English, curator, invited the students into the museum to open a discussion about the Sinixt and the area we now call Revelstoke.
The museum will be open on Sept. 30, the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Residents are invited to visit the Sinixt exhibit and to explore the impacts of the Columbia River Treaty on the valley south of Revelstoke.
Admission is by donation. Colouring pages and activities will be available for young children.
