PHOTOS: Silent auction at Visual Arts Centre showcases local artists

The annual fundraiser had attendees bid on anonymous art

On Friday night the Revelstoke Visual Arts Centre held its annual silent auction and fundraiser. About 80 people were in attendance.

Attendees bid on anonymous artwork and the artists behind the pieces were revealed at the end of the night.

“The arts centre is here for the community and we are primarily run by volunteers,” said executive director Victoria Strange. “As a non-profit society we are extremely grateful for the support, and for everyone who works behind the scenes.”

Check out a photo recap of the evening below:

Local artist Sam Aiden with his piece, “I will never die and if I did I will be born again.” (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)

Local artist Claudia Bambi poses with her piece “Illuminacheese.” (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)

Local artist Jewelles Smith was featured in the show. (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)

Meghan Tabor and Megan Shandro enjoy the showing. (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)

Executive director of the Visual Arts Centre Victoria Strange addresses the crowd. (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)

Krista Stovel addresses the crowd. (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)

Zachary Grabinsky listens attentively to Victoria Strange. (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)

A little one took in the fun at the Visual Arts Centre. (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)