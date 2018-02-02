Local artist Krista Stovel talks about her work. (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)

PHOTOS: Silent auction at Visual Arts Centre showcases local artists

The annual fundraiser had attendees bid on anonymous art

On Friday night the Revelstoke Visual Arts Centre held its annual silent auction and fundraiser. About 80 people were in attendance.

Attendees bid on anonymous artwork and the artists behind the pieces were revealed at the end of the night.

“The arts centre is here for the community and we are primarily run by volunteers,” said executive director Victoria Strange. “As a non-profit society we are extremely grateful for the support, and for everyone who works behind the scenes.”

Check out a photo recap of the evening below:

 

Local artist Sam Aiden with his piece, “I will never die and if I did I will be born again.” (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)

Local artist Claudia Bambi poses with her piece “Illuminacheese.” (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)

Local artist Jewelles Smith was featured in the show. (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)

Meghan Tabor and Megan Shandro enjoy the showing. (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)

Executive director of the Visual Arts Centre Victoria Strange addresses the crowd. (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)

Krista Stovel addresses the crowd. (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)

Zachary Grabinsky listens attentively to Victoria Strange. (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)

A little one took in the fun at the Visual Arts Centre. (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)

Best in show, “Cheeky Otter,” by Zuzana Riha. (Jake Sherman/Revelstoke Review)

Previous story
Selkirk Tangiers celebrates 40 years with retrospective photo exhibit

Just Posted

Selkirk Tangiers celebrates 40 years with retrospective photo exhibit

Founder Peter Schlunegger says he never thought it would last this long

Addressing mental health a priority for local school district

Starting in March students will have access to a drop in clinic every Wednesday at RSS

Slushy and slippery roads this morning

Following a multi-vehicle collision yesterday, DriveBC reports slippery roads this morning

Cannabis: Nelson council asks for public feedback

Forms are being sent out to households and businesses this month

Kovach Park Skatepark to begin construction this spring

The Columbia Valley Skateboard Association still needs to raise about $30,000 to complete the project

VIDEO: Museum minute

In advance of Carousel of Nations, we sat down with the Revelstoke Museum and Archives to chat about Revelstoke’s Italian community

PHOTOS: Silent auction at Visual Arts Centre showcases local artists

The annual fundraiser had attendees bid on anonymous art

Father of B.C. homicide victim said he knew it was coming

‘I was prepared for yesterday. I had gone through the motions of having my son die like this’

B.C. man wanted by Interpol

Sebastien Normandin wanted for attempted murder in relation to a 2016 incident in Victoria

Judge admonishes victims’ dad who charged at Nassar in court

The dad who had three daughters abused by Nassar tries to attack the doctor in court

Former B.C. premier Dave Barrett dies at age 87

Premier’s office says the former NDP premier died after a long struggle with Alzheimer’s disease

B.C. surpasses Ontario as top production locale for films, TV: report

Canadian Media Producers Association says the 2016-2017 fiscal year was strong for Canada overall

9,000 passengers have used new ride program on ‘Highway of Tears’: Province

Transit across northern B.C. was key issue raised repeatedly during last fall’s hearings in Smithers

West Kootenay doctor brings innovative approach to emergency response

He remains on call and leaves the comforts of his home for some of the harshest realities of life.

Most Read