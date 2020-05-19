PHOTOS: Tribute to CF Snowbirds on Victoria Day in downtown Kelowna

Downtown Kelowna was quite lively on what was a bright and sunny Victoria Day on May 18.
Residents were able to enjoy the sun as well as a flyover by local pilots in honour of the fatal CF Snowbirds crash in Kamloops on Sunday that took the life of Capt. Jenn Casey.
On Sunday, May 17, two jets took off from Kamloops Airport at about 11:30 a.m., bound for Comox, when one rose, then circled and crashed in the Brocklehurst neighbourhood. Captain Jenn Casey, from Halifax, NS was killed in the crash, while Capt. Richard MacDougall survived with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
On Monday, May 18, Kelowna resident Trevor Jones organized a flight over downtown Kelowna with 12 other planes in honour of Casey.