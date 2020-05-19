PHOTOS: Tribute to CF Snowbirds on Victoria Day in downtown Kelowna

The Snowbirds were supposed to do a flypast over the Okanagan on May 17, but it was cancelled due to inclement weather. Later that day, the plane crashed, causing Casey’s death and severe injuries to Capt. Richard MacDougall. (Daniel Taylor - Capital News) People walking on the promenade along Okanagan Lake in Downtown Kelowna on May 18, 2020. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News) People in Kelowna’s City Park on May 18, 2020. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News) A plane flying over Okanagan Lake near downtown Kelowna on May 18, 2020. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News) A busy Bernard Avenue in downtown Kelowna on May 18, 2020. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News) About 15 planes flew by downtown Kelowna in a line formation on May 18, 2020 in tribute to Capt. Jenn Casey, who died when a CF Snowbird crashed in Kamloops on May 17. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

Downtown Kelowna was quite lively on what was a bright and sunny Victoria Day on May 18.

Residents were able to enjoy the sun as well as a flyover by local pilots in honour of the fatal CF Snowbirds crash in Kamloops on Sunday that took the life of Capt. Jenn Casey.

On Sunday, May 17, two jets took off from Kamloops Airport at about 11:30 a.m., bound for Comox, when one rose, then circled and crashed in the Brocklehurst neighbourhood. Captain Jenn Casey, from Halifax, NS was killed in the crash, while Capt. Richard MacDougall survived with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

On Monday, May 18, Kelowna resident Trevor Jones organized a flight over downtown Kelowna with 12 other planes in honour of Casey.

