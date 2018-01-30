Plant-based cafe opens in Revelstoke

The Green Mustache offers 100 per cent organic, plant-based items. This is a smoothie bowl. (Submitted)

There’s a new kid on the block of Revelstoke’s restaurant scene.

The Green Moustache Organic Café is holding its official opening today.

The cafe serves 100 per cent, plant-based meals, juices, smoothies and desserts.

The Revelstoke location, at 113 Second St. E (off Orton Street) is just the second franchisee.

The first opened in Squamish in 2016 and won four awards in the 2017 Squamish Chief Reader’s Choice Awards.

Revelstoke cafe owners Karine and Ed Wright moved to town from Whistler. Their favourite place to eat in Whistler was the Green Moustache Organice Cafe.

The Wrights are both enthusiastic about the outdoors and have a passion for healthy living.

“We are so excited for Karine and Ed to open their Green Mustache Organic Café in Revelstoke,” said Nicolette Richer, Green Mustache founder and CEO. “Karine and Ed are incredibly passionate about nutrition, fitness, and helping people be at their best, and we have no doubt that The Green Mustache Organic Café will be a huge success in Revelstoke.”

The cafe will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

 

Revelstoke Green Mustache owners Karine and Ed Wright moved to town from Whistler, where their favourite place to eat was a Green Mustache cafe. This is the veggie chili. (Submitted)

The cafe plans to be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. This is the Buddha Bowl. (Submitted)

