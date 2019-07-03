Popular Vernon wading pool remains closed as of Wednesday, July 3. (Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star)

Popular Vernon wading pool remains closed after vandalism

Lakeview Park Wading Pool was set to open Friday, June 28 but is now expected to open Saturday, July 6 at 10 a.m.

Lakeview Park Wading Pool, commonly referred to as the “Peanut Pool”, remains closed as of Wednesday, July 3.

The pool was set to open Friday, June 28 but was delayed due to vandalism. The City is currently working to replace a broken pool grate — one of the main drain grates was damaged while the pool was not in operation.

The City of Vernon predicted that it would be open Wednesday but that date has been moved yet again. The pool is set to open Saturday, July 6 at 10 a.m.

“We weren’t able to fiberglass and paint on Thursday or Friday of last week due to rain. Our contractor was not available to do the work over the long weekend so the repairs are happening today,” said Gary Lefebvre, Aquatics Manager for Greater Vernon Recreation Services.

To check updates later this week, people are encouraged to visit gvrec.ca.

