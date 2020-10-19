Puppy recovers from virus after being seized from Princeton farm

The pup was one of the 97 animals seized by the BC SPCA in September

A puppy is cared for at the Kelowna BC SPCA. Image: BC SPCA

The Kelowna BC SPCA is sharing a behind the scenes story of the recovery of a puppy who was one of the 97 animals seized from a Princeton farm, last month.

The dog was one of several suffering from canine Parvovirus, a highly contagious virus that causes an infectious gastrointestinal illness, and eight have died.

Of the 46 dogs seized from the farm by the BC SPCA’s cruelty investigations department, eight puppies have died.

However, one young pup in the Kelowna shelter managed to pull through thanks to intensive care, love and attention.

According to the BC SPCA, the pup is doing so well he even got a play date with a fellow puppy from the seizure who also managed to recover from the virus.

Marcie Moriarty, chief prevention and enforcement officer for the BC SPCA, said that 33 of the seized puppies and one adult dog have received emergency treatment for parvovirus.

The non-profit was desperately seeking donations to help care for the dogs stating medical costs are rising to the tune of more than $100,000.

The dogs and puppies seized from the property included Labrador retrievers, Dalmatians, Corgis, Great Pyrenees, King Charles spaniels, Yorkies, Maltese, Poodles and Australian cattle dogs.

The medical costs to care for these animals are already in the thousands of dollars per day, due their living situation which included an extremely poor environment, lack of shelter, unsanitary living conditions, overcrowding, poor ventilation and exposure to injurious objects.

In a special video by the BC SPCA, staff thanks those who donated to help these animals in need.

Watch the video here.

