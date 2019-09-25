Photo credit Theresa Easter — at Theresa Easter, Photographer.

Rabbits at Lake Country bunny sanctuary get vaccinated

The sanctuary has been closed due to an outbreak of Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease

The Warren Peace Bunny Sanctuary is finally vaccinating the rabbits in their care after an outbreak of Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease, earlier this year.

Usually opening for the season at Easter, the sanctuary has stayed closed all summer due to the outbreak. Instead the sanctuary ordered vaccinations and kept the bunnies out of the view of the public.

READ MORE: Lake Country bunny sanctuary missing Easter again due to deadly virus

At this time there is a large influx of bunnies to the sanctuary, which is normal for the fall season.

“We will vaccinate once it slows down. Our vaccine comes in vials of 46 doses. Once a vial is opened we have only two hours to use it up. We want to vaccinate as many as possible as those who miss the vaccine will have to stay in separate quarters until the next vaccine date,” stated the sanctuary on Facebook.

According to the sanctuary, new hot spots of Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease have cropped up in Victoria and Saanich.

“It seems impossible to be too careful,” they wrote.

The sanctuary will not be opening to the public to view the rabbits as the vaccines are only effective for one year.

READ MORE: Bunny owners beware, feral rabbits die of ‘highly infectious’ virus in Saanich

However, the third Annual Great Pumpkin Drop Off event will take place Saturday Nov. 2, and while the bunnies won’t be in attendance it will be an opportunity to support the charity.

Warren Peace Bunny Sanctuary (WPBS) is located in Oyama and run by a small group of volunteers who care for bunnies, guinea pigs, gerbils, hamsters, ferrets, degus, cats, dogs, pot bellied pigs, birds and many types of other animals. The charity relies only on donations to care for the all the animals.

