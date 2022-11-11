Kootenay-Columbia MP Rob Morrison reflects on Remembrance Day. (File photo)

Remembrance Day: ‘Grateful, strong, and free’

Remembrance Day Message from Rob Morrison, MP for Kootenay - Columbia

Rob Morrison

Member of Parliament

Kootenay-Columbia

The National War Memorial, located in Ottawa, opened May 21, 1939, to honour the greatest of Canadians; the brave members of the Canadian Armed Forces, who for generations have served our country in times of war and peace.

These women and men bravely served our nation and the cause of freedom.

This Remembrance Day, as we come together to commemorate the anniversary of the armistice that ended the First World War, may we be united, as free people, in a moment of reflection and solemn tribute to those who sacrificed their future, so that we may be free.

Today, and always, may we remember those Canadian heroes who paid the ultimate sacrifice and let us continue to pray for the those who defend and make sacrifices for our country every day.

We are grateful, strong, and free. And we will never forget.

Remembrance Day

