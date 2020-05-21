Two new turtle crossing signs were recently installed by the City of Revelstoke on Airport Way. (Myles Williamson/Revelstoke Review)

Resident nudges Revelstoke to install new turtle crossing signs

The city said Red Devil Hill has been without turtle crossing signage for roughly one year

The city recently installed two crossing signs at the top of Red Devil Hill on Airport Way.

Beverley Harding said she contacted the city requesting signage.

“Time was of the essence.”

Western Painted Turtle. (File)

The Williamson Lake/Airport Marsh is home to one of the most northern populations of the Western Painted Turtle.

READ MORE: Okanagan painted turtle the victim of ‘cowardly attack’

The species is blue-listed, meaning it’s vulnerable. It’s the only freshwater native turtle to B.C.

Females cross Airport Road in Revelstoke from late May to early July to lay their eggs on the hill behind.

“We have to take care of our living beings,” said Harding. She lives at the bottom of Red Devil Hill and said sometimes there are dead turtles on the road from cars.

Harding hopes the new signs will reduce turtle deaths.

In an email to Black Press the City of Revelstoke said there use to be signage on Red Devil Hill about the turtles, but it was damaged and removed. When there was a request within the last month from the public for a new sign, “we were happy to do so.”

The city said Red Devil Hill has been without turtle crossing signage for roughly one year.

 

@pointypeak701
liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Animals

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Palmer worked with apple breeding program in Summerland

Just Posted

Resident nudges Revelstoke to install new turtle crossing signs

The city said Red Devil Hill has been without turtle crossing signage for roughly one year

2020 construction projects planned for Mount Revelstoke and Glacier National Park

Parks Canada said they are continuing to improve Highway 1 over Rogers Pass

Revelstoke Women’s Shelter providing art kits to vulnerable women

The program to offers support during COVID-19

Three-storey, multi-use development proposed for 2nd St. W

A condition of the development permit is to secure more off site parking or pay around $60,000

Special weather statement: Snow to hit Okanagan connector from Merritt to Kelowna

A weather system over southern BC will bring showers to the region today and Friday

VIDEO: ‘Peli’ the pelican, found injured in Oliver, reunited with flock after lengthy rehab

Footage shows the release of ‘Peli’, an endangered Pelican who has been recovering since last fall

Prescribed burns on hold as B.C. prepares for COVID-19 wildfire season

More air tankers, smaller camps as season off to slow start

Throwback Thursday: Josh Gorges captains Rockets to 2004 Memorial Cup Championship

In 245 games with the Rockets, Gorges registered 33 goals, 119 assists for a combined 152 points.

Appeal granted: Jamie Bacon to be tried for murder, conspiracy in Surrey Six killings

Charges were initially stayed against Jamie Bacon in 2017 for reasons unknown to the public

Kelowna council to look at closing Bernard Avenue to pedestrian-only traffic

Mayor Colin Basran made the announcement regarding the city’s reopening process on Thursday

Creator of stolen ram’s head sculpture in Penticton pleas for its return

This is the first piece of public art that has been stolen from Lars Baggenstos

COVID-19: North Okanagan gym needs volunteers in order to reopen

Gyms have been told they need staff members to monitor for compliance with COVID-19 safety measures

Summerland Ogopogo Bathtub Race cancelled

COVID-19 restrictions lead to decision to pull plug on summer fundraiser

B.C. transit agencies encourage face masks, step up sanitizing as Phase Two begins

TransLink, BC Transit will both begin to collect fares again on June 1

Most Read