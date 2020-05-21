Resident nudges Revelstoke to install new turtle crossing signs

The city said Red Devil Hill has been without turtle crossing signage for roughly one year

Two new turtle crossing signs were recently installed by the City of Revelstoke on Airport Way. (Myles Williamson/Revelstoke Review)

The city recently installed two crossing signs at the top of Red Devil Hill on Airport Way.

Beverley Harding said she contacted the city requesting signage.

“Time was of the essence.”

Western Painted Turtle. (File)

The Williamson Lake/Airport Marsh is home to one of the most northern populations of the Western Painted Turtle.

The species is blue-listed, meaning it’s vulnerable. It’s the only freshwater native turtle to B.C.

Females cross Airport Road in Revelstoke from late May to early July to lay their eggs on the hill behind.

“We have to take care of our living beings,” said Harding. She lives at the bottom of Red Devil Hill and said sometimes there are dead turtles on the road from cars.

Harding hopes the new signs will reduce turtle deaths.

In an email to Black Press the City of Revelstoke said there use to be signage on Red Devil Hill about the turtles, but it was damaged and removed. When there was a request within the last month from the public for a new sign, “we were happy to do so.”

