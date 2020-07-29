Revelstoke buys new machine to fix pot holes faster

The replacement for an asphalt recycling machine was included in the budget for 2020

Pot holes in Revelstoke may soon be fixed faster by the city.

Council recently approved the purchase of a new portable asphalt recycling machine for just over $140,000.

The new unit will replace the city’s aging Bomag 1980 model, which could only produce a quarter metre of asphalt per load.

The new Bagela unit should be able to produce seven cubic metres per load, said a public works report delivered to council. Crews will be able to repair larger areas and not be as dependent on contractors.

The city said it currently has to wait long periods of time for contractors to repair smaller patches and pot holes. The new equipment is expected to speed up the process.

The new machine is not intended to supply large volumes of asphalt for complete road repairs or overlays.

The old 1980 Bomag has no trade in or resale value.

