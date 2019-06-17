Revelstoke cadets host 67th annual Ceremonial Review

Revelstoke’s 2458 Rocky Mountain Ranger Army Cadets hosted their 67th annual Ceremonial Review on June 9.
The cadets paraded past their parents and Mayor Gary Sulz, the reviewing officer to celebrate the end of the year.
Awards were given out and the cadets created displays explaining the skills their learned throughout the year.
This years cadets were: Harley South, Anakin Walker, Ethan Parr-Bedard, Autumn South, Morgan Walker, Josip Bailey, Zachary Burke and Senna Bailey.
The commanding officer is Captain Chriss Harvey.