Revelstoke cadets host 67th annual Ceremonial Review

The Rocky Mountain Rangers celebrated the end of the year with their 67th Annual Ceremonial Review at the Revelstoke Legion on June 9. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) Mayor Gary Sulz was the reviewing officer for the ceremony. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review) The cadets marched into the room for their review and did a general salute. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke’s 2458 Rocky Mountain Ranger Army Cadets hosted their 67th annual Ceremonial Review on June 9.

The cadets paraded past their parents and Mayor Gary Sulz, the reviewing officer to celebrate the end of the year.

Awards were given out and the cadets created displays explaining the skills their learned throughout the year.

This years cadets were: Harley South, Anakin Walker, Ethan Parr-Bedard, Autumn South, Morgan Walker, Josip Bailey, Zachary Burke and Senna Bailey.

The commanding officer is Captain Chriss Harvey.