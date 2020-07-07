Revelstoke’s cancer support group received funds from the Revelstoke Credit Union’s Community Giving program this year. The support group hopes to host a fundraiser with the money. (Contributed)

Revelstoke cancer support group in need of support

The group provides funds for people undergoing cancer treatments

The day before Ginger Shoji had her breast cancer surgery, she was at work feeling scared.

A friend visited and asked how she was doing.

“I know what they are going to do to me but I need to talk to somebody who has gone through it,” Shoji recalled saying. “And she said ‘I have a friend who has gone through it.’”

Later that afternoon, Shoji talked to a breast cancer survivor for hours.

That human contact helped her so much that she decided to get together with other cancer survivors in town and start a support group.

That was in 2004.

The following year the group learned one of their members had to declare bankruptcy while going through cancer treatment.

Another said they wouldn’t be going for cancer treatment out of Revelstoke as they didn’t have a car and couldn’t afford to otherwise.

With these stories in mind, Shoji and the cancer support group started providing funds to people to help them access cancer treatments.

READ MORE: Revelstoke paddler Ginger Shoji competes in international breast cancer dragon boat festival

However, the group said funds are currently dwindling and since the group is not an official society they do not qualify for many grants.

But there are still people in Revelstoke who need help.

Shoji said those undergoing cancer treatment must exhaust all other avenues before approaching the group for funds.

For example, the Canadian Cancer Society can offer assistance to some people.

However, for those who fall through the cracks, the Revelstoke Cancer Support Group is there.

This year they received funds from the Revelstoke Credit Union’s Community Giving initiative and Soji hopes to host a fundraiser with the money, however, she needs help.

Shoji is hoping to be adopted by an organization in town, so the group can better accept donations.

She also wants assistance planning a fundraiser in hopes of both raising funds to distribute to those in need as well as to raise awareness of the group and attract more participants.

“I needed to talk to somebody that was going through it,” she said. “Somebody that would relate to me on a human level.”

She wants this for others as well.

To get in touch with Shoji to help or find out more information email gggshoji@hotmail.com.

 

@JDoll_Revy
jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
96-year-old woman scales B.C. butte with help of family, friends

Just Posted

Revelstoke cancer support group in need of support

The group provides funds for people undergoing cancer treatments

Two dead after weekend crash on Highway 1 near Revelstoke

The driver and passenger of one vehicle died at the scene

BC Coroners Service: 50 people have died of overdoses in Nelson, Castlegar, Trail since 2010

Nelson has already had three fatal overdoses in 2020

COVID-19 motivates Revelstoke couple to start farming

Owners say First Light Farm will strengthen local food production

Revelstoke community helps those stranded during 30 hour Highway 1 closure

The closure west of the city was due to flooding

B.C. records 31 new cases, six deaths over three days due to COVID-19

There are 166 active cases in B.C., 16 people in hospital

Indigenous man behind complaint of BC Transplant’s alcohol abstinence policy has died

David Dennis, who is Nuu-chah-nulth, argued that six-month sobriety policy is a ‘lethal form of racism’

ICBC to resume road tests in July with priority for rebookings, health-care workers

Tests have been on hold for four months due to COVID-19

Urge travellers to follow COVID-19 rules in a ‘gentle way’: B.C.’s top doctor

Cases surging in the U.S. have B.C. officials hoping the border stays shut all summer

Kelowna International Airport implements further safety measures amid COVID-19

The new safety measures came into effect on July 7

96-year-old woman scales B.C. butte with help of family, friends

‘I did as I was told and I enjoyed every minute of it’

Parallel crises: How COVID-19 exacerbated B.C.’s drug overdose emergency

Part 1: Officials say isolation, toxic drug supply, CERB, contributing to crisis

Isolation, drug toxicity lead to spike in First Nations overdose deaths amid pandemic: FNHA

Deaths increased by 93% between January and May

Canadians with disabilities disproportionately hit by COVID-19 pandemic

More than four out of 10 British Columbians aged 70 and up have various disabilities

Most Read