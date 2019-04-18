Revelstoke Community Calendar for April 17

Trashion Show Fundraiser

April 21, 3 p.m.

Trashion-fashionable items made from found or recycled materials

In honor of Earth Month (April), Birch & Lace will be hosting their fourth annual Trashion Show Contest.

Participants are encouraged to enter our contest by designing and creating an outfit out of recycling and garbage. We will then showcase these outfits with a Fashion / Trashion Show. There will be prizes for winners of the contest and a stellar silent auction for event goers – all of the money raised will be donated to the North Columbia Environmental Society and a global clean water advocacy group.

Living a healthy life with chronic pain

April 24, 2 p.m.

Revelstoke Library

Do you live with pain everyday? Would you like to live better? This free, six-week workshop teaches skills to manage daily the challenges of living with chronic pain. Ways to manage pain, sleep, deal with difficult emotions, exercise safely, and work with health care professionals are some of the topics discussed. Fun and interactive, all participants receive the “Living a Healthy Life with Chronic Pain” companion book at no cost. Persons with pain and caregivers are welcome to attend. Registration is required and space is limited. To register or for more information call toll free 1-866-902-3767 or go online at selfmanagementbc.ca

Muck Mud Run & Sausage Festival

April 27, 1 p.m.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort

$30/person, $55/family

This event is sure to be a classic, with live music, rubber boots modified or standard and gorgeous Revelstoke Scenery. Even if you aren’t up for running come for the party, support local not for profits by eating sausage, drinking beer and watching your friends get muddy! Limited entry.

There will be a family course of roughly 2km and an Individual course just under 5km.

There will be entertainment and sausages and beer served after the race.

Register online or call Universal Footwear for more information.

Bike & Gear Swap

April 27, 12 p.m.

Revelstoke Arena

$3/person, $5/family

With hundreds of Revelstoke residents coming through, the Bike Swap & Expo is a great way to get your hands on a (gently used) new bike, or sell your old bike without the hassle.

There will be retailers and bike experts on site to answer your questions and will have product for sale.

To register: $3, with 15 per cent of sale price (up to $50) going to the North Columbia Environmental Society.

Product registration starts at 10 a.m. Doors at 12 p.m.

Summer Market

April 27, 8 a.m.

Saturdays

The first outdoor Revelstoke Farm and Craft Market of the year, put on by the Revelstoke Local Food Initiative.

Thank Goodness Its Spring

May 4, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Revelstoke Arena

$2/person, $5/family

Spring Home And Garden Showcase.

Whether you’re sprucing up your home, your yard or your wardrobe, vendors will be featuring their new and existing products for your every need. This is a fundraiser for Revelstoke Crimestoppers to raise money for the TIPS Hotline Rewards.