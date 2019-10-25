Cedar Shaker Cyclocross last year. (Black Press file photo)

Revelstoke Community Calendar for Oct. 24

Majesty

Oct. 25, 10 p.m.

River City Pub

Majesty is the hottest funk project in the Kootenays! Featuring the BC Interior’s top talent and they’re from Revelstoke!

Aza Nabuko EP Release

Oct. 25, 6:30 p.m.

Traverse

Revelstoke’s Aza Nabuko will be performing live at Traverse Nightclub for a special Hometown EP Release Party. This will be an all-ages show. There will be no alcohol at this event. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Show at 7:30 p.m.

Birch & Lace fifth year celebrations

Oct. 26, 7 p.m.

Regent Hotel

$10

They made it to their fifth anniversary and couldn’t be more thrilled! They are so thankful to each and everyone of their supporters, and proud of their all-star team. Come celebrate their past, present and future with a live hair show, Halloween inspired runway, DJ, appies, drinks and more!

Johnny & June: A musical love story

Oct. 26, 7:30 p.m.

$25

Revelstoke Performing Arts Centre

Based on one of the greatest love stories of our time, Johnny & June dishes up a nostalgic evening of acoustic music and theatrical storytelling, recalling the great love and lives of Johnny Cash and his loving companion, June Carter-Cash. Starring Doug Thoms as Johnny Cash (and acoustic guitar) and Kyrst Hogan as June Carter-Cash (and autoharp, banjo and more).

Cedar Shaker Cyclocross

Oct. 27, 9 a.m.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort

The 6th annual Cedar Shaker Cyclocross race. Categories for all levels of riders. Beginners and kids welcome. Don’t have a CX bike, no problem, bring your mountain bike and join in the fun. For more details visit BC Interior Cyclocross.

NCES annual general meeting

Oct. 28, 6:30 p.m.

Community Centre

They will be updating you on our progress and actions throughout the year, discussing goals moving forward, and connecting with Revelstoke residents on environmental issues that matter to them.

Heads up: brain health workshop

Nov. 1, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Revelstoke Seniors Centre

The non-profit Alzheimer Society of B.C. brings a free brain health workshop to the community to show Revelstoke residents the benefits of exercise for a strong body and mind.

Pre-registration is required. 1-800-634-3399 or swezner@alzheimerbc.org.

Pictures with Santa

Nov. 17, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Traverse, 310 1st Street W

$15

A fundraiser for the Revelstoke Human Society. Everyone welcome, including pets. There will be raffles, bake sale, donation table, No. 1 Dog Tag silent auction and a concession. Professional Photographer John Morrison will be taking pictures all day.

