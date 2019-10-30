Revelstoke Community Calendar for Oct. 31

SOUPALICIOUS is a nation-wide event created by the Compost Council of Canada to help support the Plant-a-Row Grow-a-Row campaign that urges citizens to grow food for those in need. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)

Heads up: Brain Health workshop

Nov. 1, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Revelstoke Seniors Centre

The non-profit Alzheimer Society of B.C. brings a free brain health workshop to the community to show Revelstoke residents the benefits of exercise for a strong body and mind.

Pre-registration is required. 1-800-634-3399 or swezner@alzheimerbc.org.

Gallery opening

Nov. 1, 5-9 p.m.

Revelstoke Visual Arts Centre

The launch of Marlene Lowden’s Blind Contour Homage Series.

This series emerged from Marlene Lowden’s captivation with female Canadian artists, many of whom are significantly under-recognized in the Canadian art canon. Their contributions deserve to be celebrated as singular expressions of dedication, endurance, and rebelliousness. With a desire to educate herself about the lives of female artists in Canada’s history, Lowden studied the lives and practices of skilled female artists from several regions, each with diverse cultural heritages.

Grizzlies game

Nov. 1, 7 p.m.

Grizzlies versus Sicamous Eagles. Tickets available in advance at Revy Outdoors, RMR, Everything Revelstoke and Skookum.

Trading Post grand re-opening

Nov. 2, all day

The Trading Post is open again after being closed for renovations. Drinks and cupcakes available between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

RMR Job Fair

Nov. 2, 1-4 p.m.

Community Centre

Revelstoke Mountain Resort is hiring for the 19-20 season and beyond.

All full-time positions receive a winter season pass. Bring copies of your resume to the MacPherson room and be prepared to interview for the following positions:Rockford Grill, Mackenzie Common Tavern and Revelation Lodge: prep supervisors and cooks, line cooks

The Sutton Place Hotel: room and laundry attendants

Pictures with Santa

Nov. 17, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Traverse, 310 1st Street W

$15

A fundraiser for the Revelstoke Human Society. Everyone welcome, including pets. There will be raffles, bake sale, donation table, No. 1 Dog Tag silent auction and a concession. Professional Photographer John Morrison will be taking pictures all day.

Craft Fair Fundraiser

Nov. 23 & 24, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Senior’s Centre

$3 admission

Proceeds from the concession, admission and home baking sales go to the Revelstoke Volunteer Medical Transportation Program.

Soupalicious

Nov. 23, 12-3 p.m.

$10 for adults

Come sip, slurp and savour the flavours of Revelstoke. Bring your bowl and spoon to enjoy a medley of soups from local restaurants and community groups. This zero-waste community food event is a fundraiser for the Community Connections Food Bank and the kick-off to Welcome Week.

Welcome Week

Nov. 23-30

Keep an eye on the calendar to see all the fun, free, educational and local activities taking place in Revelstoke this week!

There will be free public transit (not including ski shuttle), and $6 movies at the Roxy.

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.