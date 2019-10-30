SOUPALICIOUS is a nation-wide event created by the Compost Council of Canada to help support the Plant-a-Row Grow-a-Row campaign that urges citizens to grow food for those in need. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke Community Calendar for Oct. 31

Heads up: Brain Health workshop

Nov. 1, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Revelstoke Seniors Centre

The non-profit Alzheimer Society of B.C. brings a free brain health workshop to the community to show Revelstoke residents the benefits of exercise for a strong body and mind.

Pre-registration is required. 1-800-634-3399 or swezner@alzheimerbc.org.

Gallery opening

Nov. 1, 5-9 p.m.

Revelstoke Visual Arts Centre

The launch of Marlene Lowden’s Blind Contour Homage Series.

This series emerged from Marlene Lowden’s captivation with female Canadian artists, many of whom are significantly under-recognized in the Canadian art canon. Their contributions deserve to be celebrated as singular expressions of dedication, endurance, and rebelliousness. With a desire to educate herself about the lives of female artists in Canada’s history, Lowden studied the lives and practices of skilled female artists from several regions, each with diverse cultural heritages.

Grizzlies game

Nov. 1, 7 p.m.

Grizzlies versus Sicamous Eagles. Tickets available in advance at Revy Outdoors, RMR, Everything Revelstoke and Skookum.

Trading Post grand re-opening

Nov. 2, all day

The Trading Post is open again after being closed for renovations. Drinks and cupcakes available between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

RMR Job Fair

Nov. 2, 1-4 p.m.

Community Centre

Revelstoke Mountain Resort is hiring for the 19-20 season and beyond.

All full-time positions receive a winter season pass. Bring copies of your resume to the MacPherson room and be prepared to interview for the following positions:Rockford Grill, Mackenzie Common Tavern and Revelation Lodge: prep supervisors and cooks, line cooks

The Sutton Place Hotel: room and laundry attendants

Pictures with Santa

Nov. 17, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Traverse, 310 1st Street W

$15

A fundraiser for the Revelstoke Human Society. Everyone welcome, including pets. There will be raffles, bake sale, donation table, No. 1 Dog Tag silent auction and a concession. Professional Photographer John Morrison will be taking pictures all day.

Craft Fair Fundraiser

Nov. 23 & 24, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Senior’s Centre

$3 admission

Proceeds from the concession, admission and home baking sales go to the Revelstoke Volunteer Medical Transportation Program.

Soupalicious

Nov. 23, 12-3 p.m.

$10 for adults

Come sip, slurp and savour the flavours of Revelstoke. Bring your bowl and spoon to enjoy a medley of soups from local restaurants and community groups. This zero-waste community food event is a fundraiser for the Community Connections Food Bank and the kick-off to Welcome Week.

Welcome Week

Nov. 23-30

Keep an eye on the calendar to see all the fun, free, educational and local activities taking place in Revelstoke this week!

There will be free public transit (not including ski shuttle), and $6 movies at the Roxy.

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
North Okanagan realtors cozy up for a cause
Next story
Wine train returns to Summerland

Just Posted

Revelstoke Community Calendar for Oct. 31

Heads up: Brain Health workshop Nov. 1, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.… Continue reading

High two degrees in Revelstoke today

Low minus four

Victoria Ballet’s The Nutcracker coming to Revelstoke

The show will feature local dancers including Loren Morabito

Union: Kootenay Lake ferry talks to resume

Ferry workers have been in a labour dispute with Western Pacific Marine

Enjoy Halloween safely with these tips from the Revelstoke RCMP

Remember to watch for bears

‘Speak English in Canada’: Woman’s racist rant at B.C. drugstore staff goes viral

The clip was posted by Allen Tee on Facebook and viewed 156,000 times as of Tuesday morning

B.C. vice-principal let go after checking boys’ underwear to see who left feces in bathroom

French school teacher wanted to find the culprit

Should Halloween be permanently moved to Saturday?

About 40 per cent of Canadians surveyed says they agree while 43 per cent say no

Icy highway causes multiple crashes in North Okanagan

Emergency crews on scene dealing with a number of accidents

Wine train returns to Summerland

Bottleneck Drive to host Grand Sommelier Express in June, 2020

Era of Megafires sparks discussion at Okanagan College

Conversation prompts fire prevention at Vernon Campus of Okanagan College Tuesday, Nov. 5

Activist Thunberg declines climate prize, urges more action

‘The climate movement does not need any more prizes,’ Thunberg says

Bank of Canada holds interest rate, warns economy’s resilience to be ‘tested’

Governor Stephen Poloz’s team is warning that the resilience of Canada’s economy will be increasingly tested

COLUMN: All Hallows’ Eve: The passage into winter

As a child, I remember the excitement building as Halloween approached

Most Read