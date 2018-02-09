Revelstoke Early Years Centre releases nominees for Family Friendly Business Awards

The winner will be announced on family day

The Revelstoke Early Childhood Development Committee has released its nominees for the Family Friendly Business Awards. They are the Village Idiot, Taco Club, Revelution Fitness and Yoga, RCU insurance, Universal Footwear, Revy K9, Judy Design, and the Revelstoke Credit Union.

The development committee began accepting nominations last month. The awards celebrate local business’ who go “above and beyond to welcome families, provide a family friendly environment and support families.”

The 2018 winner will be announced on family day.