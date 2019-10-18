Chantal Wilson of Little Bear Engineering, Micky Leung of Health Canada and Lindsay Forsman-Phillips of CAREX Canada presented information about the health risks or radon and how to measure and mitigate the risk in your home in Revelstoke in November 2018. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke engineering firm offering radon testing in support of library fundraiser

Pay $80 for the test kit and $40 will go to the RevLab project

Check two things off your to-do list this month with Little Bear Engineering supporting the library’s technology lab fundraiser.

Chantal Wilson, of the engineering firm, is donating $40 from each Full-Service Radon Test kit they sell this month and offering the the service for a discounted rate, $80 instead of $150.

The long-term test takes place over three months. Wilson will visit your home or building to determine the ideal location to complete the test and set it up for you.

READ MORE: Revelstoke resident wins Radon Reduction Sweepstakes

Once time is up, Wilson will submit the test to the laboratory for analysis and proved a customized report of the results.

Radon is a radio-active, colourless, odourless and tasteless gas that is present in all indoor environments and affects air quality. It comes from the decay of uranium found in soil, rock or water.

Though it is quickly diluted when released into the outside air, it can quickly accumulate inside a building to levels that are dangerous to humans.

Radon exposure is the leading cause of lung cancer in non-smokers and is responsible for 3,200 lung cancer deaths in Canada each year, according to Health Canada.

READ MORE: Revelstoke homes potential hot spots for lung-cancer-causing gas

Once the level of radon in a building is measured, mitigation options are available.

Wilson is one of many companies joining in the fundraising for the Revelstoke library’s RevLab project.

READ MORE: Revelstoke’s Library Learning Lab Fundraising Campaign Gaining Momentum

The addition to the library will feature technology such as a mulit-media recording studio, a virtual gaming headset and a whisper room for sound recording, among other things.

The library secured funding from the Columbia Basin Trust for the equipment and are now raising money to construct an addition to their building to house the equipment. The city has also contributed money to the project.

READ MORE: City contributing $50,000 of forestry corporation money to Revelstoke library expansion

 

@JDoll_Revy
jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Women, girls in Shuswap demonstrate a creative demand for the vote

Just Posted

Revelstoke engineering firm offering radon testing in support of library fundraiser

Pay $80 for the test kit and $40 will go to the RevLab project

Revelstoke elementary students cast votes in mock election

Begbie View and Arrow Heights Elementary took part in the vote

InVertigo playing The Last Drop Friday night

Rock’n’roll band once again coming to Revelstoke

Kootenay-Columbia candidate cautious after getting threats

Trev Miller of the Animal Protection Party carries on campaigning under shadow of threats, abusive emails

YouTube video of Revelstoke grizzly bear goes viral

Why did the grizzly bear cross the railway tracks?

Spotlight on B.C.: Liberals need at least 10 B.C. ridings to take the election

Black Press Media presents a four-part series into how B.C. will affect the federal election outcome

Kawhi Leonard, former Toronto Raptor, welcomed back to Vancouver at pre-season game

Fans go wild at pre-season game between L.A. Clippers and Dallas Mavericks at Rogers Arena

Greens and NDP go head to head on West Coast; Scheer takes fight to Bernier

Trudeau turns focus to key ridings outside Toronto after two days in Quebec

Canucks beat Stanley Cup champs 4-3 in a shootout

Leivo nets winner, Vancouver dumps St. Louis for fourth straight win

‘The more you test, the more you find’: Beef recalls a sign of success, experts say

Despite appearances, experts say a recent rise in major recalls is not a sign of food supply problems

Scholars say religious vaccine objections can’t be traced to Biblical sources

Vaccinations are a requirement to attend class in Ontario and New Brunswick, while B.C. launched a demand this fall

ELECTION 2019: How would the major parties address Canada’s housing crisis?

Promises include speculation taxes, more affordable housing, and declaring housing a human right

One year later: Vernon pot stores look back at legalization

Edibles made legal on first anniversary of recreational cannabis

Memorial remembers North Okanagan’s most marginalized

Prayers and flowers for those who have died on the streets

Most Read