Revelstoke engineering firm offering radon testing in support of library fundraiser

Pay $80 for the test kit and $40 will go to the RevLab project

Chantal Wilson of Little Bear Engineering, Micky Leung of Health Canada and Lindsay Forsman-Phillips of CAREX Canada presented information about the health risks or radon and how to measure and mitigate the risk in your home in Revelstoke in November 2018. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Check two things off your to-do list this month with Little Bear Engineering supporting the library’s technology lab fundraiser.

Chantal Wilson, of the engineering firm, is donating $40 from each Full-Service Radon Test kit they sell this month and offering the the service for a discounted rate, $80 instead of $150.

The long-term test takes place over three months. Wilson will visit your home or building to determine the ideal location to complete the test and set it up for you.

Once time is up, Wilson will submit the test to the laboratory for analysis and proved a customized report of the results.

Radon is a radio-active, colourless, odourless and tasteless gas that is present in all indoor environments and affects air quality. It comes from the decay of uranium found in soil, rock or water.

Though it is quickly diluted when released into the outside air, it can quickly accumulate inside a building to levels that are dangerous to humans.

Radon exposure is the leading cause of lung cancer in non-smokers and is responsible for 3,200 lung cancer deaths in Canada each year, according to Health Canada.

Once the level of radon in a building is measured, mitigation options are available.

Wilson is one of many companies joining in the fundraising for the Revelstoke library’s RevLab project.

The addition to the library will feature technology such as a mulit-media recording studio, a virtual gaming headset and a whisper room for sound recording, among other things.

The library secured funding from the Columbia Basin Trust for the equipment and are now raising money to construct an addition to their building to house the equipment. The city has also contributed money to the project.

