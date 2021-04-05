Revelstoke family rescues pigeon with broken wing

A call went out on social media when someone spotted the bird, unable to fly

Last week two women could be seen cornering a pigeon in the parking lot behind The Regent Hotel.

The bird had a broken wing and was being tormented by the crows, said Jodie Graham, who had volunteered to help after seeing a Facebook post about the bird.

She wrapped it in an towel and took it home, feeding it wild bird seed and eventually pigeon food, which was donated by another good Samaritan who saw the post online.

Graham’s kids were enamoured, and her daughter named it Tina/Frank, as they didn’t know the birds gender.

Both Graham and her husband grew up in families that rescued animals.

“All animals deserve a chance,” she said. “God created them for us to enjoy and look after.”

The pigeon stayed in a makeshift cage in their kitchen for a few days before being taken to Little Mittens Animal Rescue Association in Golden, where it could have it’s broken wing cared for.

