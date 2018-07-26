Revelstoke Garden Art Tour showcases talent from your backyard

(Nathan Kunz/Revelstoke Review) A watercolour by local artist Dana Parsloe sits among greenery at Sunny Side Farm during the Garden and Art Tour.

The Revelstoke Garden and Art Tour returned this Sunday, once again turning garden’s into galleries throughout Revelstoke.

Hosted by the Revelstoke Local Food Initiative, the one day event saw local artists display their works in eight gardens all across the city.

With works varying from water colours to leatherwork to handmade dreamcatchers, the self-guided tour included works across mediums to display the artistic talent present within the community.

Now in its sixth year, the event saw Revelstokians bike and walk the roads of the city in search of gardens.

This year’s warm temperatures added to the experience, with many finding refuge from the sun in the shade of private gardens between visits.

A watercolour by Dana Parsloe rests comfortably within the backyard setting of Sunny Side Farm in South Revelstoke. (Nathan Kunz/Revelstoke Review)

Mediums of art during Sunday’s art tour ranged from water colours to leatherwork by Black Spruce Leather. (Nathan Kunz/Revelstoke Review) (Nathan Kunz/Revelstoke Review) A handmade dreamcatcher by Nikara Elise hangs from a backyard garden tree during Sunday afternoon’s city-wide tour.