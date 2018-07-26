Revelstoke Garden Art Tour showcases talent from your backyard

The Revelstoke Garden and Art Tour returned this Sunday, once again turning garden’s into galleries throughout Revelstoke.
Hosted by the Revelstoke Local Food Initiative, the one day event saw local artists display their works in eight gardens all across the city.
With works varying from water colours to leatherwork to handmade dreamcatchers, the self-guided tour included works across mediums to display the artistic talent present within the community.
Now in its sixth year, the event saw Revelstokians bike and walk the roads of the city in search of gardens.
This year’s warm temperatures added to the experience, with many finding refuge from the sun in the shade of private gardens between visits.
@NathanKunz1
nathan.kunz@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.