Revelstoke Golf Club is now open.

An early snowmelt allowed them to open weeks early. The course was busy today as golfers had their first swings of the season.

Last year, the course opened on May 7.

Dean Jackson, general manager, said they have had people go biking in the morning, then a round of golf and an afternoon ski.

“It’s possible in Revelstoke.”

