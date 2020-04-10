Revelstoke high school expanding mountain biking class

The course was originally created in 2019

Revelstoke Grade 11 students on last year’s biking course. (Submitted)

The Revelstoke school district is expanding a high school mountain biking course to include other grades.

The course was developed by Craig Weiler, Revelstoke Secondary School teacher, last year for Grade 11. The district just approved expanding the class to Grades 10 and 12 for the following school year.

The course teaches bike maintenance, trail side repairs, routine maintenance and complete overhauls on bikes without disc brakes and suspension.

According to the class’s description, students will also learn risk management and how to prepare for riding their bike in the mountains.

