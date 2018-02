Relative Jazz will take the stage in the Selkirk Room at the Regent

Relative Jazz will take the stage in the Selkirk Room at the Regent between 7 and 9: 30 p.m.

They are a local band composed of John Baker on guitar, Bob Fournier on bass, Wendy Lucas on keyboard, and Steve Earle, on percussion and trumpet.

The group plays standard jazz pieces, but also has several new arrangements they have composed.

There will be some special guests joining Relative Jazz for a few numbers later in the evening.