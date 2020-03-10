Revelstoke Mountain Resort crowns new king and queen of the mountain

Even the sun came out for the competition on Sunday. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review) Even the sun came out for the competition on Sunday. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review) This event combines scores from a freeride and slopestyle course to determine the best skiers and riders in Revelstoke. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review) Revelstoke Mountain Resort’s King and Queen of the Mountain contest was held over two days last weekend. The first day saw a customized ski slopestyle event and the second day was a snowboard freeride contest in the terrain park (above and top right photos). Even snowblades made an appearance. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review) The freeride and slopestyle race courses challenged the best skiers in Revelstoke last weekend. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review) Scores from both days were combined to determine the royal winner. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review) Scores from both days were combined to determine the royal winner. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review) Scores from both days were combined to determine the royal winner. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke Mountain Resort’s King and Queen of the Mountain contest returned last weekend for the third year.

This event combines scores from a freeride and slopestyle course to determine the best skiers and riders in Revelstoke. It runs over two days where the first day took place on a customized freeride slope and the second day was in the terrain park.

Scores from both days were combined to determine the royal winner.

Final scores: Siobhan Coughlan won the women’s snowboard, Alexis Morin came first for the men; Darby Pappas won the women’s ski race and Matt Crawford came first for the men’s side.

