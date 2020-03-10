Revelstoke Mountain Resort crowns new king and queen of the mountain

Revelstoke Mountain Resort’s King and Queen of the Mountain contest returned last weekend for the third year.
This event combines scores from a freeride and slopestyle course to determine the best skiers and riders in Revelstoke. It runs over two days where the first day took place on a customized freeride slope and the second day was in the terrain park.
Scores from both days were combined to determine the royal winner.
Final scores: Siobhan Coughlan won the women’s snowboard, Alexis Morin came first for the men; Darby Pappas won the women’s ski race and Matt Crawford came first for the men’s side.