Revelstoke Review takes gold at provincial newspaper awards

The newspaper was one of the most nominated in the province

The Revelstoke Review won four categories at the provincial community newspaper awards on April 25.

The Ma Murray Awards are presented by the B.C. and Yukon Community NewsMedia Association and recognizes excellence in community newspapers.

This year, Revelstoke Review won gold in overall excellence based on its circulation size. The judges said the paper was a good reflection of Revelstoke with great photography and an overall professional look.

Last summer, Ethan Krueger and Tanelle Bolt paddled and biked from Revelstoke to Nelson. Both have series spinal injuries. The aim of the trip is to raise awareness and create a documentary exploring the idea of “what if”.(Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Another gold was presented to the paper for its article last fall on the new bike trail at Sunnyside and rising conflict between nearby residents and bikers.

READ MORE: The war over Sunnyside bike trail

Two bronze were also presented to the Revelstoke Review; one for its ad campaign for Moonlight Madness last fall and another for a feature photo of athletes with spinal injuries paddling away from their wheelchairs as they journeyed from Revelstoke to Nelson last summer.

READ MORE: Disabled athletes paddle and bike from Revelstoke to Nelson

Overall, more than 20 Black Press publications received Ma Murray awards this year. The company owns more than 150 newspapers throughout B.C., Alberta, Washington, Honolulu and Alaska.

The Revelstoke Review was one of the most nominated newspaper from Black Press at the Ma Murrays for 2020.

