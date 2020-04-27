This year’s Ma Murray Awards was a virtual ceremony. (Screen shot)

Revelstoke Review takes gold at provincial newspaper awards

The newspaper was one of the most nominated in the province

The Revelstoke Review won four categories at the provincial community newspaper awards on April 25.

The Ma Murray Awards are presented by the B.C. and Yukon Community NewsMedia Association and recognizes excellence in community newspapers.

This year, Revelstoke Review won gold in overall excellence based on its circulation size. The judges said the paper was a good reflection of Revelstoke with great photography and an overall professional look.

Last summer, Ethan Krueger and Tanelle Bolt paddled and biked from Revelstoke to Nelson. Both have series spinal injuries. The aim of the trip is to raise awareness and create a documentary exploring the idea of “what if”.(Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Another gold was presented to the paper for its article last fall on the new bike trail at Sunnyside and rising conflict between nearby residents and bikers.

READ MORE: The war over Sunnyside bike trail

Two bronze were also presented to the Revelstoke Review; one for its ad campaign for Moonlight Madness last fall and another for a feature photo of athletes with spinal injuries paddling away from their wheelchairs as they journeyed from Revelstoke to Nelson last summer.

READ MORE: Disabled athletes paddle and bike from Revelstoke to Nelson

Overall, more than 20 Black Press publications received Ma Murray awards this year. The company owns more than 150 newspapers throughout B.C., Alberta, Washington, Honolulu and Alaska.

The Revelstoke Review was one of the most nominated newspaper from Black Press at the Ma Murrays for 2020.

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

News

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Last summer, Ethan Krueger and Tanelle Bolt paddled and biked from Revelstoke to Nelson. Both have series spinal injuries. The aim of the trip is to raise awareness and create a documentary exploring the idea of “what if”.(Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Previous story
Sir Thomas Shaughnessy played role in founding of Summerland
Next story
Okanagan Tim Hortons staff dance off against immigration impacts

Just Posted

Snow forecast for Interior B.C. highways

Up to 5 cm of snow is expected to fall in some areas

Revelstoke Review takes gold at provincial newspaper awards

The newspaper was one of the most nominated in the province

The woman behind the handmade costumes in Revelstoke

Gillian Hewitt was the costume designer for the recent production of Shrek the Musical

B.C.’s COVID-19 death toll reaches 100; 95 new cases with nearly half from prison outbreak

Roughly 811 people are currently fighting the contagious respiratory illness in B.C.

Update: COSAR call out for missing hiker now believed to be false alarm

The area searched overnight included the Angel Springs and K.L.O. creek trails.

More than 10,000 businesses apply for wage subsidy on opening morning: Trudeau

Program will cover up to 75% of each employee’s salary

Summerland tax deadline extended to Sept. 30

Council chooses to further extend property tax timeline as a result of COVID-19 pandemic

‘We are working the front lines’: Behind the till with a B.C. grocery store employee

A union rep at Save-On-Foods talks about life in the aisles during a pandemic

LETTER: Restrictions needed to control spread of COVID-19

Scientists are still trying to figure out COVID-19’s infectivity and how to counteract it

Snapshot: Shuswap hospital staff offer friendly reminder on risk of COVID-19

Medical lab stress just because you can’t see it doesn’t mean it’s not there

Minor fire at Kelowna Taco Time

Fire crews were called to the building on Highway 33 just after 9 a.m.

City of Kelowna encourages residents to celebrate Neighbour Day — virtually

Kelowna’s fifth annual Neighbour Day celebration is May 3

LETTER: Caution exercised during COVID-19 pandemic

Summerland resident careful when out in the community

Interest in gardening grows in the Shuswap amid COVID-19 crisis

Local gardeners see more people growing food at home

Most Read