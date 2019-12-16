Eden Thomas in Grade 12 is one of the students whose work is on display at Revelstoke library. Her piece on display entitled Overgrown is drawn by Sharpies and nature themed. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)(Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke Secondary School art on display at public library

It was hung up earlier this month

There are multiple pieces of art currently on display at the Revelstoke library from students at Revelstoke Secondary School.

The pieces range in mediums from water colours and drawings to oil paintings.

Eden Thomas in Grade 12 is working on a directed studies within arts class. She choices her own projects under the theme of nature. Her current piece on display is entitled Overgrown and was drawn using Sharpies.

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

(Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

(Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

(Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Previous story
More than 400 Revelstokians served yearly through Christmas Hamper Program
Next story
Nine-year-old Penticton boy faces return of lung tumours

Just Posted

Multi-vehicle accident east of Revelstoke; Highway 1 closed

DriveBC said to expect heavy delays

Revelstoke Secondary School art on display at public library

It was hung up earlier this month

Revelstoke RCMP seeking public’s help in finding stolen trailer and sleds

The items were stolen last night

More than 400 Revelstokians served yearly through Christmas Hamper Program

Roughly 180 hampers to be distributed this Christmas

Snow forecasted for Revelstoke today

High minus two degrees

VIDEO: 10 unusual ingredients people put in turkey stuffing

Do you call it stuffing or dressing? Either way, it’s delicious

Nine-year-old Penticton boy faces return of lung tumours

After a year free of cancer, Wills is back at B.C. Children’s Hospital

City of Grand Forks apologizes for portraying residents as victims in wake of 2018 floods

The apology also says that buyouts part of infrastructure plan, not flood recovery

B.C. couple opens their Harry Potter-themed Christmas house to the public

Couple has transformed their Chilliwack house into a scene straight out of a Harry Potter movie

B.C. couple identified by family as two victims in Gabriola plane crash

“They taught us to be selfless, compassionate giving people…to treat everyone with love and respect”

RCMP bomb squad called after suspicious item found at Salmon Arm Chances Casino

Building evacuated on evening of Dec. 14 after item discovered by staff

Santa visits five B.C. hospitals Tuesday

Transported by BC Ambulance Service, Santa Claus will spread a little extra holiday cheer

Sagmoen’s arrest deemed valid: Justice

Justice Beames ruled the arrest of Curtis Sagmoen in 2017 was lawful

Fire damages Terrace family’s home 10 days before Christmas

Family is safe, though fire killed two pets early Sunday morning

Most Read