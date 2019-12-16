Revelstoke Secondary School art on display at public library

It was hung up earlier this month

Eden Thomas in Grade 12 is one of the students whose work is on display at Revelstoke library. Her piece on display entitled Overgrown is drawn by Sharpies and nature themed. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)(Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

There are multiple pieces of art currently on display at the Revelstoke library from students at Revelstoke Secondary School.

The pieces range in mediums from water colours and drawings to oil paintings.

Eden Thomas in Grade 12 is working on a directed studies within arts class. She choices her own projects under the theme of nature. Her current piece on display is entitled Overgrown and was drawn using Sharpies.

