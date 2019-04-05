Revelstoke’s Food Recovery Program receives funding from Columbia Basin Trust

Community Connections’ program is one of 10 to receive funding in the province

Colten Hollenberg and Morgan Kerr are two of the Food Recovery Programs’ regular volunteers. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Community Connections’ Food Recovery Program received $50,000 in funding from the Columbia Basin Trust, announced today.

The program is one of 10 food recovery projects in the region to receive $440,000 in funding to increase access to nutritious, reduce waste and help families meet their basic needs.

READ MORE: Revelstoke’s Food Recovery program ahead of the times

“Communities told us that making essentials like nutritious food more affordable and accessible is a priority for improving well-being in our region,” said Aimee Ambrosone, director, Delivery of Benefits at Columbia Basin Trust. “Food recovery is one way that we can meet the needs of children and families, while also helping to reduce food waste and loss.”

In addition to redirecting food, the projects may involve upgrading technology or infrastructure to improve or expand food recovery operations, and building public knowledge about food preparation, growing, preservation and storage, especially amongst children, youth and their families.

The money will be used to expand Revelstoke’s program to include food pickup after hours, one weekends and during holidays, according to the Columbia Basin Trust’s news release.

See a full list of the funded projects here.

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.