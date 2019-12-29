THE RIPPIN BARN A favourite heritage barn is the Rippin Barn, located near the intersection of Dale Meadows Road and Rutherford Avenue. The left photograph shows the original Rippin Ranch in the 1930s, showing the barn. The Rippin home was destroyed by fire in the 1940s, but the barn remains. Cecil and Marie Rippin moved to Summerland from Oliver in 1920. Cecil was a fruit inspector for more than 20 years. Marie was active in Summerland’s racquet sports. (Photo courtesy of the Summerland Museum)

Rippin barn is a Summerland landmark

Pioneer family moved to Prairie Valley area in 1920

A favourite heritage barn in Summerland is the Rippin barn, located near the intersection of Dale Meadows Road and Rutherford Avenue.

The left photograph shows the original Rippin Ranch in the 1930s, showing the barn.

Cecil John Rippin (1872-1951) was born in Eournemoude, England. Marie Rippin (nee Schlossmach) (1875-1948) was born in Belleville, France.

They were married Dec. 23, 1903 in Paris, France and arrived in Canada in 1904.

They set up a ranch near Oliver, but later moved to the Prairie Valley area in Summerland.

READ ALSO: Land in Summerland was owned by Pierres

READ ALSO: Historical Society branch works to preserve Summerland history

The couple had four children.

Their son Maurice was born in 1905. Their daughter Marie Jeanne “Ninette” was born in France in 1906.

Two sons were born in Oliver. Paul Maurice Cecil was born in 1907 and Edward Guy Daniel was born in 1911.

The family moved to Summerland in 1920.

In 1926. Cecil worked as a director of a coal mining company. In 1928, he was appointed as the Dominion Fruit Inspector, a position he held for 20 years.

Marie was active in Summerland’s racquet sports.

She died on Sept. 1, 1948, at the age of 73, while he died on Feb. 13, 1951, at the age of 78.

The Rippin home was destroyed by fire in the 1940s, but the barn remains. Cecil and Marie Rippin moved to Summerland from Oliver in 1920.

The building was constructed in 1912 and is on Summerland’s list of heritage buildings. It is on the list because of its stone foundation and for its location.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Okanagan couple hopes to return lost Memorial Cross to veteran’s family

Just Posted

From hockey to dragon boating, Revelstokians won medals in 2019

A look back at local athletic accomplishments last year

What did Revelstoke City Council get up to in 2019?

A look back on local government decisions this year

Revelstoke’s conversations about the environment for 2019

Here’s a glimpse of what happened in the woods surrounding Revelstoke

Snow ending this morning, slippery highways in Revelstoke area

Roads and weather for Dec. 27

What happened this year for business in Revelstoke

A look back at the business highlights in Revelstoke in 2019

Black Press Media’s best photos of 2019

See the story behind our most impactful images of the year

Markstrom makes 49 saves as Canucks edge Kings 3-2

Pettersson nets game-winner for Vancouver

Rippin barn is a Summerland landmark

Pioneer family moved to Prairie Valley area in 1920

The top stories and trends that defined the past decade in Canada

Opioids, gender identity and real estate all big talkers since 2010

Canada crushed 6-0 by Russia, loses star Lafrenière to injury at world juniors

Canadians look to regroup Monday against Germany

VIDEO: Surveillance footage from Osoyoos pub shows aftermath of assault

RCMP say this was an isolated incident between the parties and there is no threat to the public

Okanagan couple hopes to return lost Memorial Cross to veteran’s family

Heather and Brian Neill found the medal honouring a WWII flying officer in a discarded jewelry box

Border agents on the lookout for parental abductions during holiday season

‘Good year or bad year, in Quebec we’re talking about 100 or so cases,’ said Pina Arcamone

B.C. man scores touchdowns in the fashion world

Former footballer Tyson Gibson chases down a stylish career

Most Read