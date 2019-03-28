Rock layer can be seen along the highway at Sumac Ridge cut

These unique geologic phenomena are lava bombs, fondly called cannonballs.

These cannonballs are found in the igneous strata of rock named the Marama Formation. This rock layer is located below sedimentary rock, the White Lake Formation, which can be seen at the Sumac Ridge rock cut along the highway.

At one time, cannonballs were sold at our fruit stands but the have since become rare.

